Qatar - Ebn Sina Medical has signed a strategic partnership with BeiGene making it the local partner and distributor for the latter’s range of oncology medicines, enhancing the availability of innovative oncology treatments in Qatar.

Ebn Sina Medical general manager Dr Essam Faragalla and BeiGene Mena region general manager Mohammed al-Kapany signed the agreement in the presence of Aamal CEO Rashid bin Ali al-Mansoori, BeiGene New Markets, head of Go-To Market Strategy & Commercial Operation Markus Dannenberger, and other dignitaries.

Ebn Sina Medical is a subsidiary of Aamal Company and a leading supplier of pharmaceutical, hospital, and healthcare products in Qatar, while BeiGene is a known global oncology company.

The collaboration reflects Ebn Sina Medical’s commitment to delivering high-quality medicinal products to the local market, benefiting healthcare providers and patients alike.

In a speech, al-Mansoori emphasised that the medical sector in Qatar has witnessed remarkable progress over the past two decades with the establishment of prestigious healthcare facilities that deliver services at world-class standards.

According to al-Mansoori, the partnership marks a significant addition to the range of treatment options available to cancer patients, representing “a paradigm shift”, which further elevates the position of Qatar’s medical sector by introducing innovative therapies and fostering collaboration with leading global healthcare companies.

Al-Mansoori said: “This collaboration strengthens Qatar’s medical sector by improving patient access to the latest oncology treatments. Ebn Sina Medical’s strong market position makes it a trusted partner for renowned global pharmaceutical companies like BeiGene. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this partnership will have on healthcare in Qatar.”

For his part, Faragalla stressed that Ebn Sina Medical’s partnership with BeiGene marks “an important step” in expanding access to advanced oncology treatments in Qatar.

Faragalla also pointed out that the partnership is fully aligned with Ebn Sina Medical’s vision to be an active contributor to the development of Qatar’s healthcare ecosystem by fostering innovation and increasing access to modern therapeutic solutions.

He said: “Our goal is to support healthcare professionals with the tools they need to improve patient care. Through strategic collaborations like this, we continue to strengthen the healthcare system and enhance treatment options for patients facing complex health challenges.”

Faragalla also noted that the strategic alliance aligns with Ebn Sina Medical’s mission to enhance patient care by providing access to world-class medicinal products and supporting the evolving needs of Qatar’s healthcare sector.

Al-Kapany expressed BeiGene’s commitment to expanding access to innovative and affordable cancer treatments for more patients around the world.

He said: “This partnership with Ebn Sina Medical reflects our shared goal of improving outcomes for people living with cancer in Qatar.

“Together, we’re working to ensure that patients and healthcare providers have access to the high-quality therapies they need — where and when they need them.”

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

