Doha, Qatar: Operated by Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), with funding from, and under the supervision of, Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, the Hamad bin Khalifa Hospital in Boutilimit, Mauritania, provided 115,255 diverse medical services over one year, including general/specialized consultations, surgeries, childbirths, laboratory tests, radiology, and pharmaceutical prescriptions.

According to its annual report on the medical activities/services implemented in 2024, the hospital relied on the available resources and infrastructure, with a workforce of 91 doctors, nurses, assistants, social workers, and administrative staff.

Other highlights included the recruitment of three new specialists, some maintenance works and upgrades, and outdoor solar lighting system installations.

The hospital has four medical divisions: outpatient, inpatient, technical, and emergency. There are eleven outpatient clinics of GP, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynaecology, dermatology, general surgery, orthopaedics, dental medicine, endocrinology, paediatrics, ophthalmology, and ENT.

From 1 January to 31 December 2024, the nine-bed emergency department received 25,329 patients, including 12,619 multiple emergencies, 12,377 Ob-Gyn emergencies, and 333 road traffic injuries. Performance indicators show that the hospital managed to achieve a main goal of minimizing referrals to major hospitals in Nouakchott – just 94 referrals.

With its six rooms, the outpatient department offers GP services during weekdays, while other specialties are available on a basis of three clinics minimum per week.

Over the past year, the department served 63,764 patients, including 29,426 children, 9,492 male adults, and 24,846 female adults.

They are divided as follows: GP (40,663), general surgery (768), paediatrics (2,706), Ob-Gyn (2,157), dentistry (3,135), orthopaedics (2,156), pregnancy care (1,338), dermatology (4,414), internal medicine (2,319), ophthalmology (1,452), anaesthesia (340), ENT (1,314), and endocrinology (1,002).

Currently, the hospital has a capacity of 54 beds in four recovery departments (internal medicine, paediatrics, Ob-Gyn, and general surgery).

The reported year recorded 4,851 inpatients with a total of 10,271 stay days. The bed occupancy rate was 53%, with an average of 2.31 stay days per patient.

As the hospital pays great attention to maternal and child health, the Ob-Gyn department supervised 1,499 births, including 304 C-sections, with a surgical intervention percentage of 20.3%.

In the department of biotechnology, which consists of three fully equipped operating rooms, lab, and medical imaging unit, 837 surgeries were performed in the specializations of general surgery, Ob-Gyn, orthopedics, and ENT.

Also, there were made 37,143 lab tests (average: 102 per day) and 6,794 medical images (average: 18.5 per day).

