NEOM, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia:– His Royal Highness Prince Ahmed bin Fahd bin Salman, Deputy Governor of the Eastern Province, will inaugurate the second stop of THE LINE exhibition tour on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at the Dhahran Expo in Khobar. The exhibition will share the detailed designs of NEOM’s city of the future with the public and offer visitors the opportunity to experience THE LINE’s unique architectural concepts. The exhibition will be open to the public starting from September 6, and will last for 21 days, with September 26 as its last day.

THE LINE’s spectacular designs and architectural concepts were announced by His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Chairman of the NEOM Board of Directors on last July. The revolutionary city design represents NEOM’s goal to contribute to addressing some of the most pressing problems faced in urban communities today by redefining conservation and putting nature ahead of development. The 200-meter-wide, 170-kilometer-long and 500-meter-tall city will have no cars and no streets and will run on 100% renewable energy, prioritizing health and well-being over transportation and infrastructure. Ultimately accommodating nine million residents, THE LINE will be built on a footprint of 34 square kilometers, thereby conserving 95% of NEOM’s land.

The new concept of ‘Zero Gravity Urbanism’ layers THE LINE’s functions vertically, which enables its inhabitants to move seamlessly in the city in three directions – up, down and across – and have access to all facilities within a five-minute walk.

THE LINE exhibition will welcome visitors daily, starting Monday, September 5, from 10 a.m. till 10 p.m., and offers nearly 50 guided tours per day in both Arabic and English. Visitors can register now to receive free tickets via Hala Yalla: Link

This second stop of THE LINE exhibition in the Eastern Province is part of a nationwide tour that aims to offer the public the opportunity to explore the scale model of THE LINE and experience the scope and complexity of the project firsthand. The first stop of the exhibition tour, held at the Jeddah Superdome in August, was a resounding success and welcomed distinguished guests, in addition to more than 14,000 visitors.

-Ends-

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.

For further information email media@neom.com or visit www.neom.com and www.neom.com/en-us/newsroom.