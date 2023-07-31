Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Sports World (DSW) continues to invigorate the city by organising a range of sports initiatives aimed at fostering an active and healthy lifestyle among all community segments, including the elderly, children, and People of Determination.

DSW, recognised as Dubai’s largest indoor summer sports venue, has collaborated with various organisations such as the Community Development Authority, the Emirates Down Syndrome Association, and the Dubai Police, among others, to make sports activities more accessible to everyone.

Sports Days for Elderly every Wednesday

DSW has dedicated Wednesdays to the elderly, providing them with the opportunity to participate in their favourite sports and activities throughout the event, which runs until 10 September 2023.

This initiative, in partnership with the 'Thukher Social Club' at Dubai’s Community Development Authority and the Dubai Sports Council, seeks to encourage healthy living and active ageing among Dubai’s elderly population.

Mahir Julfar, EVP of Venue Services Management at DWTC, said: “We are committed to giving back to the community and supporting the elderly. We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to stay active and healthy, regardless of their age. This initiative is a way for us to encourage the elderly to engage in sports and physical activity.”

On Wednesdays, the elderly can access all the sports courts and pitches at Dubai Sports World for free. They can also engage in a variety of free activities designed to promote their fitness and wellbeing. The initiative targets Thukher Social Club members and runs every Wednesday from 8 – 10 am at Dubai Sports World.

Weekly sports activities for people with Down syndrome

In association with the Emirates Down Syndrome Association, DSW has dedicated courts and pitches where people with Down syndrome can play their favourite sports alongside their companions each week throughout the event.

“DSW’s facilities and activities were designed with People of Determination in mind. All our venues are accessible and well-equipped to accommodate the movement and varying needs of People of Determination. They are a key part of our community, and it’s our responsibility to empower them and foster a positive competitive spirit amongst them through various sports and activities,” added Julfar.

Dubai Police Sports Days

DSW, in collaboration with Dubai Police, hosted the Sports Days initiative, which is aimed at engaging force members in sports activities that focus on team building. With over 40 indoor sports courts and pitches spanning 300,000 sq. ft., DSW was the venue of choice for Dubai Police to organise their Sports Days.

“We are eager to work with all relevant public and private organisations to promote the health and wellness of all community segments in the emirate,” concluded Julfar.

Dubai Sports World takes place daily at Za'abeel Halls 2 - 6 from 8 am to 12 midnight. Dedicated parking is accessible from Al Mustaqbal Street and visitors can also park at Za’abeel parking and the Exhibition Street parking. To secure your spot on the courts, make your reservations now at www.dubaisportsworld.ae or by using the free Dubai Sports World smartphone app available on App Store and Google Play. Visitors can also enjoy gym packages with full flexibility from pay-as-you-go to full seasonal membership.

