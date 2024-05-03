BAHRAIN is seeking to adopt more sports projects to develop the sector in the kingdom, a top minister said during a visit to the UK.Works Minister Ibrahim Al Hawaj met representatives from Populous Limited to discuss the latest developments in the consulting work relating to the new Sports City project.Mr Al Hawaj toured the world-class Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London, one of the projects by Populous, as part of the briefings.

“The Sports City project comes as part of major efforts to develop the sporting infrastructure in Bahrain,” said Mr Al Hawaj.“It is part of a comprehensive development process led by His Majesty King Hamad and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.“There has also been the constant support and follow-up from His Majesty’s representative for humanitarian work and youth affairs Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, as well as supervision from General Sports Authority chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee president Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa.“This project will enhance Bahrain’s achievements in sports, consolidate the kingdom’s position on the global sporting map and make the country a top destination for sports tourism in the region.”

The Sports City project will include building the largest integrated sports stadium in the kingdom, which will be capable of accommodating up to 50,000 spectators.It will also include a multi-purpose hall capable of seating up to 10,000 spectators, football pitches that meet international standards, athletics tracks and Olympic swimming pools.It will also include a shopping mall and hotels in order to boost tourism.The government reportedly allocated BD48.7 million ($130m) for the project last year and BD52.1m ($138m) for this year.

The city will be located in Sakhir near the Bahrain International Circuit (BIC), the Formula 1 Grand Prix racetrack and Exhibition World Bahrain – the largest exhibition venue of its kind in the Middle East.It is one of more than 50 mega projects worth millions of dinars which are being rolled out to boost the economy.It will contribute to supporting the youth and sports fields and foster an environment that promotes innovation and excellence.The project is due to be completed by the end of next year, with the project costing BD100.8m in 2023 and 2024, and about BD84.8m in the final year.Bahrain has shown a significant interest in sports in recent years, with active efforts underway to establish and maintain facilities across the country.

The country hosted the Egyptian Super Cup in basketball last October and the Asian Men’s Handball Championship at the Khalifa Sports City Hall in January this year.Additionally, Bahrain hosted the Darts Masters earlier this year and the DP World Tour at the Royal Golf Club.The kingdom’s biggest annual sporting event, however, is the F1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix with Max Verstappen winning the historic 20th edition of the race back last

