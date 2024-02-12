Bahrain took the top honours in the athletics events at the Arab Women Sports Tournament in Sharjah with 14 medals, four of which were gold.

Meanwhile, Egypt finished their campaign with nine medals, securing the runners-up position in the overall standings.

Other countries also made their mark on the final day, with Lebanon winning a gold medal, Iraq taking home two silvers and a bronze; the UAE, Oman, and Syria each adding a silver and a bronze to their tallies; and Kuwait and Jordan each securing a bronze medal.

Aminat Jamal of Bahrain surged ahead to win the gold medal in the 400m hurdles with a time of 58.74 seconds. The UAE’s Mahrah Abdulrahim secured the silver medal with a time of 1:05.60, while Rahma Mukhtar from Egypt earned the bronze medal with a time of 1:06.01.

In the demanding 5000m race, Bontio Edaw Rebito from Bahrain demonstrated outstanding endurance to clinch the gold medal with a time of 16:50.17. Diana Kareem Lami, representing Iraq, showed remarkable stamina to secure the silver medal with a time of 19:08.44. Meanwhile, Haya Ahmed Al-Rifai of Kuwait took home the bronze medal with a time of 19:29.12.

Egypt’s Sherine Hussein soared to victory in the javelin throw, securing the gold medal with an impressive distance of 43.25 meters. Omani Heba Al-Asima claimed the silver medal with a throw of 39.40 meters. Meanwhile, representing Syria, Liana Mustafa bagged the bronze with a throw measuring 34.81 meters.

Lebanese Maysa Mouawad blazed to victory in the 200m sprint, securing the gold medal with a speedy 24.72 seconds.

Adiduwing Oding from Bahrain showed determination to clinch the silver medal in 24.91 seconds, while Egypt’s Shatha Abdelghaffar Atta bagged the bronze medal in 25.44 seconds.

Marta Yuta from Bahrain showcased exceptional endurance to claim the gold medal in the 1500m race in 4:29.91 minutes. Tajist Mekonnen, representing Bahrain, displayed a strong performance to secure the silver medal with a time of 4:30.81. Narges Sawaed from Iraq earned the bronze medal, crossing the finish line in 4:50.34.

Team Bahrain demonstrated exceptional teamwork and speed to secure the gold medal in the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:54.44. Iraqi runners showed determination to secure the silver medal with a time of 4:09.43, while Team Jordan clinched the bronze medal with 4:21.63.

The final day of the track and field events was marked by the medals ceremony which was attended by Sheikha Hayat bint Abdulaziz Al Khalifa, President of the Equal Opportunities Committee at the Union of Arab National Olympic Committees; Dr. Habib Al Raban, Chairman of the Arab and Saudi Athletics Federations; Hanan Al Mahmoud, Vice Chairman of the Higher Steering Committee of AWST; along with Syrian world champion Ghada Shouaa.

Table tennis

Bahrain's Mariam Abdullah and Amrita Amit clinched the gold medal in table tennis doubles following an intense match against Egyptian players Reem Al Iraqi and Fatima Alaa Al-Din, with a final score of 3-2, on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the bronze medal was awarded to the Kuwaiti players Mariam Abdul Rahim and Manwa Al-Shammari, and the Syrian players Hind Abdul Raouf and Ibaa Ali.

Volleyball

Egypt's Sporting and Kuwait's Salwa Alsabah will vie for the gold medal in the volleyball competition.

The final clash between Sporting and Salwa Alsabah is eagerly awaited, with both teams having showcased remarkable skills and determination throughout the preliminary rounds, quarterfinals, and semifinals.

The two teams advanced to the final in contrasting styles. While Sporting beat Sharjah Women's Sports in straight sets (25-22, 25-17, 25-8), Salwa Alsabah overcame a spirited challenge from Byblos Lebanon to win 3-2 (25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 11-25, 16-14).

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).