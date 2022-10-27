Batelco, Bahrain's telecom leader, is continuing its partnership with Faalyat to support the Ironman 70.3 Middle East Championship Bahrain, as the event’s Exclusive Telecom Provider and Platinum Partner. The event is organised by Faalyat and will take place on December 9 in Reef Island.

The partnership agreement was signed at Batelco’s Headquarters by Batelco Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer Shaikh Bader bin Rashid Al Khalifa and Amal Almurbati, Managing Director and Board Member of Faalyat.

Ironman 70.3 Middle East Championship Bahrain, the sixth in the series, is a half-distance triathlon covering 70.3 miles of demanding courses of swim, bike, and run. This event highlights the Kingdom of Bahrain on the map as a prime location for Ironman and has become a distinctive fixture on the Kingdom’s annual sporting calendar.

Shaikh Bader bin Rashid Al Khalifa, Batelco Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer, said: “Batelco is pleased to continue its partnership with Faalyat to support the annual Ironman which has grown the popularity of triathlon events in the Kingdom and led to encouraging many residents of all ages to take up swimming, cycling, and running. This is in line with our commitment to supporting activities for the youth and sports sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain while helping to encourage a healthy and active lifestyle for all.”

Almurbati said: “We are honoured to once again have Batelco as the Official Telecom Partner of Ironman70.3 Middle East Championship Bahrain. Their constant support has made this sporting event a tremendous success over the years. We are looking forward to the race day welcoming our dear athletes from all around the world."

