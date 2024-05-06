Riyadh: Riyadh Airports Academy, which is affiliated to Riyadh Airports Company (RAC), the operator of King Khalid International Airport (KKIA), has received its membership plaque of the TRAINAIR PLUS Programme (TPP) from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The Academy team received it during its participation in the ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium 2024 in the Dominican Republic.

The Academy obtained its membership in late March in a record time of only a few months to be the first airport academy to obtain this accreditation in KSA and the third within the GCC, after undergoing a comprehensive assessment that covers eight areas.

The CEO of RAC, Ayman Abdulaziz AboAbah, expressed his happiness with this accomplishment and said: “It is a significant step in the Academy’s journey and affirms RAC commitment to developing the aviation and airport management sector in KSA, applying the highest international standards in the Academy’s training programs to develop human capital and achieve the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the National Aviation Strategy.

“The membership will enhance the Academy’s role to present and host global training programs and conferences and directly transfer knowledge from international legislative authorities, as it is an accredited organization within Saudi Arabia,” he concluded.