In Dubai, the construction of The GThaler Universe started aiming to be the number one metaverse in the space of metaverses.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, announced the launch of the Dubai Metaverse Assembly on 28 and 29 September 2022 at the Museum of the Future and Emirates Towers. Sheikh Hamdan highlighted that the Dubai Metaverse Assembly embodies the vision of the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum, for Dubai to become a global hub for innovation and futuristic transformations and a key driver for digital and knowledge-based economies around the world.

Dubai aims to be one of the world’s top 10 metaverse economies as well as a global hub for the metaverse community.

The GThaler Universe powered by Ethereum and Polygon blockchains, is working with a global team from 18 countries on creating a three-dimensional (3D) cinematic quality environment to provide organizations and individuals with the most advanced technologies and services needed to create their metaverses within The GThaler Universe or to be part of one of its metaverses.

The GThaler Universe will provide smooth and cost-effective creation of a metaverse experience. The GThaler Universe is expected to spark shockwaves across the wider global metaverse market.

The GThaler Universe will accommodate entertainment, socializing, games, and host virtual events and be used by a wealth of industries and sectors such as property investment, finance, medicine, education and many other forms of content.

Companies of all shapes and sizes are entering the metaverse in different ways, including household names like Coca-Cola, Walmart, Nike, Gap, Verizon, Hulu, PWC, Adidas, Atari and many other businesses.

The GThaler Universe's key focus is not limited to the games it will create or host, but it aims to assist businesses and investors to easily enter into the metaverse and allow them to do business, have access to hire employees cost-effectively from different parts of the world, interact with their customers.

It consists of six orbits that rotate around the mother planet called "The Eye of The GThaler Universe" (GEye) that contains 1,231 virtual planets and 4,207 virtual moons with a total of 79,999 lands. The land prices are based on location, view, and traffic. The universe will have lakes, canals, parks, green and public areas.

GEye is the virtual universe's capital and command center of the universe. It will have the main landing lobby for the whole universe, the Marketplace that offers all the virtual assets needed to use in the universe. It will also have the main game and the main travelling stations to all the other planets and moons.

GEye will have major districts, including the main business district, that will allow businesses and investors on the other planets and moons to buy one of the limited shops on GEye Planet to accommodate their headquarters and benefit from being in the capital of the universe.

GEye will have many other activities, trading, investments, games, shops, concerts, and other forms of entertainment. It will have 15,000 shops, of which 4,904 shops will be exclusively for management use of The GThaler Universe.

The fortunate users from all over the world who will have the chance to buy one of the 10,096 shops on GEye Planet available for sale would gain the benefit of having more traffic than those who own merely lands on other planets or moons.

These users will have access to the GThaler Advertising & Marketing Engine (THE GAME), allowing them to target their specific audience and reach new leads interested in their products or services from more than 4 billion worldwide internet users.

The demand for GEye Planet shops is expected to be high because its number is limited to less than 18.5% of the total lands in the universe.

The GThaler Universe has limited lands with prime, central and exclusive locations with views of parks, lakes, canals, green areas, main roads, teleport stations and special areas. Lands surrounding these are in limited quantities and will be sold for early birds.

As described in reports by Citi Bank, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs estimated that the global metaverse market could be between $8 trillion and $13 trillion by 2030, with a total of around five billion users. A report by Deloitte Touche stated that business leaders consider the metaverse in 5-10 years could be the next new world for almost every business.

Through avatars, users can buy, sell, and trade products and services. Creators and companies can also make an additional source of income and can monetize their experience and have ownership over what they create, purchase, or sell using the advantages of Non-Fungible Token (NFT) ownership.

Investors, businesses and individuals can buy from the limited number of NFTs, virtual lands and other virtual assets, so marketers can create and manage interactive marketing campaigns, where they can create their own NFT collections, virtual stores and other virtual spaces to promote their brands, products and services.

The GThaler Universe will also allow them to provide a forum for customers to interact and share their opinions about products and services. It will help marketers get customers' feedback and track marketing campaigns' results in real-time to make necessary adjustments to their marketing strategies accordingly.

Discovering and exploring the planets and moons is a unique experience, where users can travel between them or visit a specific planet or land by teleporting, and they will be able to interact with other users.

Users can have ownership of virtual land NFTs as full or fraction that are stored in Ethereum or Polygon blockchain. The owners of the virtual lands will be able to control what virtual NFT assets are published on their lands which they could sell for a higher price.

The economy will be the heart of The GThaler Universe's structure and will be vital to its overall success. The in-universe economy functionality will use the basis of real market stability to control demand and supply to create value for the virtual assets. It will apply four key economic concepts: scarcity, supply and demand, costs and benefits, and incentives or rewards.

The GThaler Universe will use a decentralized circuit breaker to halt panic-selling of its digital assets if the offered sale price of an item drops under its expected valuation. Undoubtedly, buying one of the limited numbers of virtual lands or shops in The GThaler Universe could be a great investment.

The GThaler Universe will help in creating jobs for users so they can work and earn.

The universe will have its own crypto tokens on Ethereum and Polygon blockchains needed to purchase virtual lands, assets and services. Early token buyers could benefit from a possible huge price increase in the future.

Last week 484 lands were booked within two hours, and further land sales will be announced soon. Interested buyers can pre-register at The GThaler Universe website to secure their bookings at www.gthaler.com.

The CEO of GThaler DMCC Mr. Ahmed Al Hashimi said, “Users can have virtual twins of almost anything, including architectural visualizations, team collaboration, customer engagement, and the next generation of experiences”. Mr Al Hashimi started working in the virtual world industry since 2009.

It is noted that back in 2009, Dr. Mohamed Haddad was the first to develop and register the copyright globally for the first virtual business city with an economy designed for companies and government bodies to serve their customers. CityHi inhabitants could do business, learn, socialize, and play 3D games through avatars.

GThaler DMCC is offering The GThaler Universe. GThaler DMCC is registered in Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), which is an authority of the Government of Dubai that reviews GThaler DMCC books, bank accounts, and website to undertake inspections and take such other steps necessary to ensure that GThaler DMCC is complying with DMCC regulations, as failure to comply with these regulations, entitles DMCC Authority to apply sanctions on GThaler DMCC and any of its officers.