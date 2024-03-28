Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Land Department (DLD) convened the Ramadan Real Estate Majlis at Expo City Dubai, bringing together developers, real estate brokers, and jointly owned property management firms.

His Excellency Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, Acting Director General of Dubai Land Department, welcomed attendees, including CEOs, Directors, and DLD employees.

The Majlis facilitated lively discussions, fostering the exchange of insights and ideas on the future of the real estate sector. Participants addressed key challenges and opportunities amid current economic and social developments, emphasising the importance of collaboration to enhance the industry and achieve sustainable growth in Dubai, in line with DLD’s strategic vision of real estate investment leadership.

Dubai Land Department remains committed to nurturing partnerships with the private sector and fostering dialogue with government and private entities towards driving sectoral development, promoting innovation, and elevating quality of life, thereby ensuring the sector’s resilience and sustainability.