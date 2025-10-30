Total traded value climbed to AED 133 billion, representing an 82% increase compared to 9M 2024

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Financial Market (DFM) today announced its consolidated financial results for the nine months ending 30 September 2025, reporting a net profit before tax of AED 930.8 million, an increase of 212% compared to the same period in 2024. Total consolidated revenue reached AED 1.1 billion, up 138% year-on-year, reflecting sustained growth in trading activity and the continued expansion of Dubai’s capital markets ecosystem.

During the period, the DFM General Index (DFMGI) rose by 13.2% to close at 5,839.64 points, underscoring Dubai’s continued market momentum and investor confidence. Total market capitalization reached AED 995 billion, representing a 9.7% increase compared to year-end 2024, as DFM continues to attract new issuers and investors across diverse sectors.

H.E. Helal Saeed Al Marri, Chairman of DFM, said: “DFM’s performance in the first nine months of 2025 reflects the strength and vitality of Dubai’s capital markets and the growing confidence of global investors. The sustained growth in trading activity and market capitalization highlights the continued success of DFM’s strategy to deepen liquidity, attract global participation, and enhance market accessibility. As Dubai continues to consolidate its status as a global financial centre, DFM remains committed to fostering innovation, transparency, and sustainable market growth, in alignment with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).”

Financial Performance

DFM recorded strong financial results during the first nine months of 2025, reflecting sustained trading activity and continued investor confidence.

Total consolidated revenue stood at AED 1.1 billion, compared to AED 460.3 million in 9M 2024, marking a year-on-year increase of 138%.

Operating income contributed AED 409.7 million, while investment returns and other income added AED 216.5 million, in addition to income from sale of an investment property AED 467.2 million, supported by solid market performance and prudent financial management.

Total expenses (excluding tax) amounted to AED 162.6 million, compared to AED 161.6 million in 9M 2024, underscoring continued investment in technology and infrastructure.

Net profit before tax rose to AED 930.8 million, up from AED 298.7 million in 9M 2024.

Strong Trading Activity and Market Performance

DFM maintained solid growth in market activity year-to-date, with average daily traded value reaching AED 709 million, an 83% increase compared to AED 387 million during the same period in 2024. Total traded value rose by 82% to AED 133 billion, while the average number of daily trades increased by 48% to 13,600.

These results reflect deepening liquidity, higher institutional participation, and increased cross-border engagement with Dubai’s capital markets, supported by the Emirate’s resilient economic fundamentals and growing international investor base.

Investor Participation and Market Depth

By the end of September 2025, DFM welcomed 82,742 new investors this year, of which 84% were foreign, maintaining its total investor base to over 1.2 million. Foreign investors accounted for 51% of total trading value, while institutional investors represented 70%, reaffirming DFM’s appeal as a hub for international capital. Foreign ownership continued to be robust at 20% of total market capitalization, demonstrating sustained confidence in Dubai’s markets.

Market Developments and Listings Activity

Du’s secondary share sale marked the first-ever fully marketed secondary public offering of shares in the UAE. The transaction witnessed strong investor demand, driven by robust participation from both retail and institutional investors, across domestic and international markets. The successful offering further enhanced market liquidity and underscored the strong appeal of Dubai’s capital markets.

Additionally, ALEC Holding’s widely participated Initial Public Offering (IPO) in September 2025 underscores the continued diversification of sectors coming to market. The growing variety of companies preparing to list reflects DFM’s role in broadening market representation and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a dynamic hub for issuers across industries. These developments reflect DFM’s efforts to broaden its product offering, deepen capital access, and support a diverse ecosystem of issuers and investors.

Diverse Sector Representation

DFM’s total market capitalization stood at AED 995 billion, reflecting a well-balanced and diversified sectoral composition. Financials accounted for approximately 42% of total market value, followed by Real Estate at 19%, Utilities at 16%, and Industrials at 12%. Communication Services represented around 4%, while Consumer Staples and other sectors comprised the remainder.

This sectoral distribution underscores Dubai’s diversified economic foundation and reinforces DFM’s strategic efforts to attract listings from high-growth, emerging, and underrepresented industries, in line with the Emirate’s broader vision to enhance market depth and global competitiveness.

Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said: “DFM’s robust performance for the first nine months of 2025 reflect steady progress in executing our strategic priorities, deepening market liquidity, broadening participation, and enhancing access for both local and international investors. The strong investor appetite and sustained IPO activity highlight growing confidence in Dubai’s capital markets and the strength of our platform as a preferred destination for issuers. Looking ahead, we remain committed to advancing digital transformation, expanding our product offering, and driving innovation to support long-term growth and reinforce DFM’s position as one of the region’s leading capital markets.”

