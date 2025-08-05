DUBAI, UAE – Get ready for a reimagined Dubai Airshow. From 17 to 21 November 2025, the world’s most influential aerospace event returns to Dubai Airshow Site (DWC) with a dynamic new conference line-up built to spark ideas, tackle industry shifts, and accelerate progress in aviation, space, and defence.

This year’s programme brings together more than 350 expert voices, delivering over 90 hours of live content across 12 focused tracks. Spread over four interactive stages, the agenda reflects the industry’s changing priorities—looking ahead without losing sight of what matters now.

To meet the pace of transformation, the 2025 edition adds six new tracks covering smarter maintenance and turnaround strategies, digital breakthroughs in airline and airport operations, emerging challenges in cybersecurity, the latest in airport technologies, inclusive workforce development, and a dedicated “Future Flight: Powered by Women” programme, created in collaboration with the International Aviation Women’s Association (IAWA).

Dubai Airshow 2025 isn’t just built for content—it’s built for connection. This year’s experience goes beyond the stage, with immersive technology demonstrations, high-energy startup pitches, and personal boardroom-style discussions. The newly launched Academy Stage brings timely, relevant conversations to the heart of the show, while Vista returns to amplify the voices of emerging innovators and disruptors.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said: “Dubai Airshow 2025 will bring together global aviation leaders at a time when our industry is redefining the way people and economies connect. As hosts of the Airport and Airline Keynotes, Dubai Airports is proud to contribute to developing a vision for a future that is built on innovation, sustainability, and new models of global connectivity. This gathering in Dubai provides a platform to chart bold ambitions and forge the partnerships that will help write the next chapter of air travel worldwide.”

For the first time, Dubai Airports will host the Airport & Airline Keynote Track, spotlighting some of the most influential leaders in global aviation. Attendees can hear from Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports; Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline; Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air; and others as they share insight on air traffic growth, digital transformation, airport strategies, and new approaches to aviation safety.

Ivan Bassato, Chief Aviation Officer at Aeroporti di Roma, said: “The Dubai Airshow is a premier global stage for aerospace innovation, and we are proud to showcase Aeroporti di Roma’s vision in such an exceptional setting. Recognised internationally for innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence, ADR continues to lead the transformation of the aviation sector. At the heart of our presence will be Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), where our subsidiary UrbanV stands as a global leader in vertiport development. Dubai, a symbol of excellence in both airport infrastructure and airline operations, is also emerging as a global pioneer in AAM. We are ready to contribute to this revolution, bringing our expertise in safely and efficiently integrating new forms of mobility into the urban airspace.”

The UAE Space Agency returns with a two-day Space conference, this time with a sharper focus on sustainability, security and innovation in orbit. Expect bold conversations on space advancements that’s changing how we live, work and connect - plus fresh opportunities in the growing downstream sector.

Brian Cobb, Chief Innovation Officer at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), said: "From the heartland of America to the flight paths around the world, Dubai Airshow is a launchpad for partnerships that fuel economic growth and transform global connectivity. We're honoured to showcase and share CVG’s prowess in evolving passenger experience, advancing airport technologies, leveraging sustainability, and accelerating Advanced Air Mobility. CVG is leaning into the future for lasting economic goodness at global scale."

Alongside it, our two-day Sustainability track dives into the future of greener skies- from cutting-edge aircraft and cleaner fuels to the policies that support building a net zero future for aviation.

“The Dubai Airshow 2025 conference is a vital platform for ideas and innovations that will define the next decade and beyond of aviation, space and defence,” said Timothy Hawes, Managing Director of Informa Markets. “We are proud to bring together the world’s most influential industry voices to explore the opportunities ahead, and to solidify the UAE’s leading position as a global hub for the aerospace and defence industry.”

The inaugural MRO track goes deep into fresh technology, evolving business models, and growth opportunities—giving attendees practical strategies they can apply right away.

At the Academy Stage, the spotlight turns to vital themes like cyber risk, tech innovation, and workforce inclusivity. The “NextGen Leaders” series opens the floor to students and young professionals ready to shape the next chapter of aerospace.

Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) will take centre stage, offering a close-up look at the technologies, policies, and partnerships changing how we think about flight. Meanwhile, sessions on Passenger Experience dive into how aviation can better serve travellers—offering smoother journeys, smarter services, and stronger connections.

“The Dubai Airshow is one of the most important global stages for aviation, and Archer is thrilled to take centre stage at such a pivotal moment for our industry,” said Adam Goldstein, Founder and CEO of Archer Aviation. “Building off the flight test program we now have underway in Abu Dhabi, we look forward to flying Midnight at the event and sharing Archer’s latest updates as we continue to showcase our global leadership in shaping the future of mobility with our partners in the UAE.”

Vista, the show’s flagship innovation platform, brings together startup founders, investors, and decision-makers over four energetic days. Expect breakthrough ideas, high-impact pitches, and real-time deal-making—all designed to turn bold thinking into business results.

This is your chance to experience what’s next. Join us at Dubai Airshow 2025—where innovation takes off.

* Visitors can register for an Experience Pass at $149, which gives access to the full exhibition, aircraft static and flying displays, conference sessions, the new Inspiration Zone and Wellness Zone, the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Zone, Space Pavillion, Airshow After Dark, curated guided tours, Skyview, and Skybites Catering Village.

About Dubai Airshow 2025

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Airshow returns for its 19th edition at Dubai World Central (DWC), Dubai Airshow Site and will be held from 17-21 November 2025. Dubai Airshow is the largest and most successful airshow in the world, connecting aerospace professionals across all areas of the industry to facilitate successful global trade. The event will be held with the support of Dubai Airports, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, UAE Space Agency, the UAE Ministry of Defence and Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects and organised by Informa Markets.