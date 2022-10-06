Dubai, UAE: DP World has always been at the forefront of investing efforts in empowering the communities in which it operates through various initiatives and programmes. One such initiative by the smart trade enabler is the Tumoohi programme, a training initiative launched in 2016, to contribute to the UAE government’s efforts to enable Emirati youth.

Tumoohi provides mentoring from highly experienced industry professionals and practical training for problem-solving and developing other soft skills. As part of the programme, 16 graduates worked with Maersk as apprentices.

The internship gave the graduates an opportunity to enhance their skills through hands-on experience, with the flexibility to explore career options in customer services, human resources, sales, and supply chain. It also allowed them to network with professionals working in one of the largest integrated logistics companies in the world.

Investing in the growth of the next generation

Tumoohi not only offers young Emirati graduates an opportunity to develop their skills but also gain experience by working on projects in Jafza, DP World’s flagship trade and logistics hub in Jebel Ali. Since the launch of the initiative, a total of 251 Emiratis joined the Tumoohi programme, with more than 138 apprentices being offered full-time jobs in over 60 entities.

Some of the Tumoohi graduates shared their experiences of the programme. Amna Alketbi, who studied Electrical Engineering at Khalifa University said: “It has always been my dream to work in a globally renowned organisation such as Maersk, and this was made possible all thanks to the opportunity provided by the Tumoohi programme. The experience of working in one of the largest container shipping lines and vessel operators across the globe has given me a confidence boost and has expanded my knowledge about the industry.”

Known for its CSR initiatives and commitment to sustainable development, DP World aims to bring prosperity to the communities where it operates, through job creation, training and social investment.

Another graduate, Abdulrahman AlJouhi, who studied Logistics and Supply Chain Management at Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), said: “The programme has equipped us to take on new challenges and experience first-hand the breadth and magnitude of the global shipping industry.”

“For me, the purpose of this internship was not only to understand how the industry works, but also to enhance my skills and work along entities that have made a difference in the world of trade,” he added.

The Tumoohi programme extends from six to 12 months, during which the trainee receives monthly incentives, the possibility of employment in companies according to merit, and available vacancies, as the programme aims to provide vocational training for Emirati graduates in the private sector.

