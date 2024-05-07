Thoughtfully crafted by Ajyal alumni and interns, the innovative show aims to bridge cultures and connect aspiring creatives, storytellers and cinema enthusiasts

Highlights the role of Doha Film Institute in nurturing the next generation of talent and building their creative skills

Doha, Qatar: Underlining its commitment to youth empowerment, the Doha Film Institute (DFI) has launched ‘The Ajyal Show’, a bilingual podcast specially curated by Ajyal Film Festival alumni and Institute’s interns to bring communities together through the transformative power of film.

A captivating journey into the heart of creativity and cinematic expression, the Ajyal Show aims to bridge cultures and connect aspiring creatives, storytellers, and cinema enthusiasts with the insights and experiences of local and regional experts. Highlighting DFI’s diverse and flourishing ecosystem, the show features engaging and insightful discussions that uncover the art of storytelling, focusing on cinema’s role in addressing global issues.

CEO of DFI, Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, said: “Young people are the future of our film ecosystem, infusing it with fresh ideas and perspectives that drive cultural exchange and creativity forward. Over a decade of The Ajyal Film Festival and its renowned jury programme have laid the foundation for The Ajyal Show—highlighting the importance of collaborative, hands-on and inclusive initiatives to empower the next generation of original thinkers. We're immensely proud of our Ajyal alumni and DFI interns, who have undertaken this exciting endeavour to enhance our understanding of the world through film. We look forward to audiences discovering the magnetic energy and innovative spirit of Qatar's creative community as they continue to use the strength of their collective voice to change our world for the better."

The bi-weekly podcast, moderated by Moza Al-Hajri, an Ajyal Juror since 2016, offers new perspectives on key contemporary issues that affect humanity through cinema. A renowned public speaker and former member of Qatar's National Debate Team, Moza is a fervent champion of culture, education, and youth empowerment. She will engage with influential guests from around the world, uncovering the impactful narratives that shape our society.

The Ajyal Show’s inaugural episode featured award-winning Yemeni-Russian journalist and filmmaker, Mariam Al-Dhubhani who accidentally discovered her path to filmmaking through a DFI workshop. It is currently available to stream on the @AjyalFilm YouTube channel, and focuses on the healing and transformative power of storytelling on communities and individuals, and how cinema became her means to confront and overcome challenges.

Season 1 of The Ajyal Show features a series of inspiring episodes with local and regional guests, including filmmaker Amal Al-Muftah, writer and art director Fahad Al-Kuwari, producer Jana Wehbe, filmmaker Noor Al Nasr, and filmmaker and animation mentor Fadi Syriani among others. New episodes of the podcast will be released every two weeks, and the series can be watched here.

About Doha Film Institute

Doha Film Institute is an independent, not-for-profit cultural organisation. It supports the growth of the local film community through cultivating film appreciation, enhancing industry knowledge and contributing to the development of sustainable creative industries in Qatar. The Institute’s platforms include funding and production of local, regional and international films; skills-sharing and mentorship programmes; film screenings; the Ajyal Film Festival; and Qumra. With culture, community, learning and entertainment at its foundation, the Institute is committed to supporting Qatar’s 2030 vision for the development of a knowledge-based economy.

Doha Film Institute