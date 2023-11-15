Musca: In recognition of its steadfast efforts to provide easy and secure services to its large clientele, Oman Investment and Finance Company (OIFC), “Khedmah”, has recently won the prestigious Digital Payments Innovator of the Year award during the OER Corporate Excellence Awards 2023 event. This award cements the company’s title as a pioneer payments & collection service provider in the Sultanate of Oman.

The awards ceremony was held at the Sheraton Hotel, Muscat, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, under the patronage of His Excellency Saud bin Hilal Al-Busaidi, the Governor of Muscat, in the presence of several dignitaries and executives from major companies operating in the Sultanate of Oman. The event highlighted the achievements of both listed and non-listed companies on the stock exchange that demonstrated exceptional performance and outstanding innovations throughout the year.

Upon receiving the remarkable award, Said Ahmed Safrar, Chief Executive Officer, OIFC ‘Khemdah’ said, “This award is a testament to our unwavering efforts to go beyond the norm when providing digital services. Being the Digital Payments Innovator of the Year has put Khedmah in the spotlight among its peers. We will strive to achieve greater heights and gain more accolades as we navigate the landscape of digital payments in the Sultanate. We are grateful for receiving such an award, and we will continue to innovate and update our services to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

The OER Corporate Excellence awards unveiled certain insights into the industry and highlighted futuristic trends. The awards presented were to commemorate corporate milestones and magnificence. It was an opportunity for influential leaders to network and explore opportunities. The event brought together industry stalwarts and decision-makers.

It is worth noting that ‘Khedmah’ is the leading company in the Sultanate in the field of billing and collection for four decades. It offers a central point for customers to pay all their public service bills through its network of 68 branches, covering various governorates and regions in the Sultanate, in addition to kiosks scattered across the country, as well as its electronic platforms such as Khedmah mobile application and website.

-Ends-