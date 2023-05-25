Dubai, UAE – Deyaar Development PJSC (Deyaar), one of the leading real estate developers and service providers in Dubai, has announced the launch of Millennium Talia Residences, exquisitely designed and luxuriously furnished hotel apartments operated by Millennium Hotels & Resorts.

Strategically situated at a convenient location in Al Furjan, one of Dubai’s most popular and vibrant districts, Millennium Talia Residences is poised to set a new standard of hospitality living within the community. The project will be Deyaar’s second release in Al Furjan out of a total project portfolio worth AED 300 million, and their fourth property managed by Millennium Hotels & Resorts, after Millennium Atria Business Bay, Millennium Mont Rose at Dubai Science Park and Millennium Al Barsha.

It comprises a wide range of spacious and fully furnished hotel serviced apartments, offering one- and two-bedroom units. Featuring elegantly designed interiors, serene aesthetics, refined textures, integrated smart home solutions and a kitchen fitted with branded appliances, Talia Residences is designed to deliver a unique community living experience at the heart of a thriving neighborhood.

Nasser Amer, Vice President of Sales at Deyaar Development PJSC, said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of Millennium Talia Residences, the second development within Deyaar’s portfolio at Al Furjan. Backed by our valued partnership with Millennium Hotels & Resorts, we are confident that Talia Residences will elevate the standard in the serviced hotel apartments segment with its exceptional lifestyle services and high-quality amenities. This is a project that reinforces Deyaar’s legacy in shaping an urban environment that creates lasting benefits for our customers and the community.”

Millennium Talia Residences offers fully furnished apartments with impeccable services such as concierge, food & beverage room service and housekeeping among many more other services. Apartments at Millennium Talia Residences come with lifestyle and exclusive amenities such as access to a state-of-the-art swimming pool, fully equipped gymnasium and a leisure club.

Commenting on the launch, Fahad Abdulrahim Kazim, CEO of Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East & Africa said: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Deyaar, a pioneering and dynamic developer, to operate their first Hotel Apartments in Al Furjan. With such an exciting high quality residential development we aim to create a memorable lifestyle experience for all residents. Dubai remains one of the most dynamic and desirable residential markets globally and we are pleased to play a supporting role in the growth of this sector.”

The units at Millennium Talia Residences offer prospective buyers a range of options, with 1-bedroom apartments ranging from 670 - 1,275 sq feet and a starting price of AED 958,000. The two-bedroom apartments range between 1,130-1,465 sq feet and a starting price of AED 1,443,000. The launch offer includes a post-handover two years payment plan, 50% Dubai Land Department registration fees borne by Deyaar and a complimentary first year service fee.

The enticing prices and launch offer for Millennium Talia Residences add further value to investing in a fully serviced hotel apartment, which provides guaranteed rental income in a bustling location.

The project’s location between Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road offers convenient access to public transportation, Dubai’s business districts and major tourist attractions. Al Furjan is seamlessly connected to some of Dubai’s best-known malls, education and healthcare facilities, entertainment hubs, beaches, parks and more. Last year, Deyaar announced its first project in Al Furjan, Amalia Residences, as part of its AED 300 million real estate development in the district.

About Deyaar

Deyaar Development PJSC is a leading real-estate developer and real-estate services company, headquartered in Dubai. Since its establishment in 2002, the company has registered exponential growth to become an industry leader in the region, with a share capital of AED4.38 billion.

Deyaar is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in the development of the region's property landscape. The company’s in-depth market intelligence, world-class services, and unrivalled property management support for communities across diverse portfolios have firmly consolidated its pioneering status in the region’s real estate landscape.

Combining excellence with a vision to create natural living environments while placing customers at the core of its strategies, Deyaar serves as a one-stop real estate solutions provider. Under this profile, its scope includes the delivery of end-to-end property development and property management services across the UAE.

Deyaar provides facility management services for its portfolio of commercial and residential units. The company spearheads an association management team to ensure the wellbeing of Deyaar’s homeowners as a key priority. Deyaar complies with the escrow legislation and relevant property laws in the UAE, and it is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority under reference number 15/07.

About Millennium Hotels & Resorts

Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) is the global brand of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Limited (M&C), a global hotel company which owns, manages and operates over 150 hotels across some 80 locations worldwide throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East, New Zealand and the United States. Its properties are in key gateway cities such as London, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Dubai, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong. Occupying the best locations around the world, MHR has the perfect address for business and leisure travellers. M&C is the hotel arm of Singapore listed global real estate company City Developments Limited and is a member of the Hong Leong Group.

Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East & Africa currently operates over 50 hotels and 15,000 keys, in addition to 32 hotels in the development pipeline across the region. From a single property in Abu Dhabi, Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East & Africa has expanded into various neighbouring destinations, cultivating partnerships with reputable owners, and is now recognized as one of the fastest growing hotel management companies in the region.

For more information, please visit www.millenniumhotels.com

