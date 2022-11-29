Dubai, UAE – Bringing together business leaders and industry experts for an insightful conversation, the industry’s much-awaited Dell Technologies Forum will take place on 7 December 2022 at the Madinat Jumeirah.

Over the years, the forum has become the bellwether for emerging trends and has been instrumental in supporting business leaders to seize new opportunities in a fast-paced economy.

This year’s theme focuses on ‘Discovering the Endless Possibilities for Innovation’ and features interactive keynotes, panel discussions, and several breakout tracks on cybersecurity, AI-powered decision-making, the future of work, and multi-cloud-as-a-service, among others.

Dell’s flagship event will delve into shifts that are transforming today’s business landscape. Senior experts will share insights on how technology can help shape the future success of businesses and lead to organizational breakthroughs.

Walid Yehia, General Manager - UAE, Dell Technologies, said: “The Dell Technologies Forum is our flagship event that explores the next frontiers in technology and its impact on our business environment. We believe insights and data will drive the next level of innovation and prove pivotal in helping businesses achieve real transformation. Dell Technologies Forum presents opportunities that will not only strengthen our position as trusted advisors to our customers and partners, but also help businesses chart a successful digital roadmap for the future.”

Dell helps make transformation real for organizations across the region and help customers innovate for the digital future.

The UAE edition of the Dell Technologies Forum 2022 will take place on Wednesday, 7 December 2022 at Madinat Jumeirah. To find out what innovations will lead to your next breakthrough, register now and get ready to unleash your innovation.

