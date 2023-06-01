Investments have been made towards rider kits, including cooling vests, reusable water bottles, and windshield visors, to equip riders for the season.

Dubai, UAE - Deliveroo UAE, has enhanced its focus on rider wellbeing with the launch of extensive summer initiatives designed to support, and ensure safety and security for riders across the UAE. By introducing additional incentives alongside new interdisciplinary measures, the aggregator has agency riders at the focal point of its summer plans this year.

Yazan Aburaqabeh, Head Of Operations at Deliveroo Middle East said, "We greatly value our riders and the work they do. Their safety and well-being have always been our top priority and with these new summer initiatives, we want to ensure that they feel supported, refreshed, and recognized while they are on the road this season. Some of these initiatives, like the Roo Bus are being introduced by Deliveroo UAE for the very first time, and we hope to continue building on them with every passing year.”

To kick off the summer, Deliveroo has implemented its annual scheduling optimization measures. This will ensure that riders are not scheduled to work for more than 2 hours during midday peak hours and can effectively manage their workload during the day.

Rider Buses, Pit Stops & Roo Vans

Commencing on June 1st and continuing through the end of August, Deliveroo is set to introduce a fleet of air-conditioned Roo Buses and coasters across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Ajman, Sharjah & Ras Al Khaimah. The buses, and coasters will be operational seven days a week, giving riders the opportunity to take breaks from the weather. Their distinct branding has been designed to make them easily identifiable, ensuring that riders can effortlessly locate them to cool down, hydrate, and relax between orders. Roo Buses and coasters will distribute water as well as cooling vests to riders.

As part of summer initiatives, Deliveroo's existing network of Roo Vans will continue to provide riders with essential services such as minor bike repairs, checks for rear box lights, and basic first aid when required. Riders can conveniently visit any Roo Van for water and snacks while ensuring their bikes are well-maintained.

Deliveroo has also established designated rest areas next to Roo Vans in high-density rider zones across all emirates. Equipped with comfortable seating and shaded spaces with cooling fans, and water distribution, these areas will serve as rest stops for riders during their break.

In addition to the above, Deliveroo locations like Editions and HOP sites across Dubai and Abu Dhabi will also serve as rest areas for riders between orders.

Hydration

Deliveroo has rolled out comprehensive communications to provide riders with valuable tips and guidance on staying hydrated, dealing with the heat, and prioritising their well-being throughout the season. Deliveroo’s key locations like Editions sites in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Hop sites, Rider Centers, Roo Vans, rest areas and buses will distribute water to all riders who visit as well as provide access to water dispensers to help refill water bottles.

Deliveroo plans to distribute additional refillable water bottles to promote the utilisation of Dubai Can's 40+ refill stations across the emirate by riders. This initiative aligns with Deliveroo's commitment to reducing single-use plastic consumption.

Restaurants have been urged to offer water and rest areas for riders, while customers are encouraged to provide water to riders upon delivery.

Rider Kits

Deliveroo has made significant investments in rider kits to improve comfort during the peak summer season. This includes cooling vests designed to lower body temperature by up to 15 degrees Celsius. The company has also started installing windshield visors on bikes to protect riders from weather conditions, improve their visibility while on the road, and enhance their safety. These measures aim to alleviate potential heat stress and ensure a more comfortable experience for Deliveroo riders.

Roowards Initiatives

In addition to the summer initiatives, Deliveroo’s Rider Operations will be organizing events to reward top-performing riders, acknowledge customer champions, and recognize the most presentable riders.

The Roowards initiatives will celebrate the dedication and commitment of riders who continue to deliver an exceptional experience to customers.

