​​​​​​​ Sunday will also see a host of elite sports, including the EFL Championships Playoff, the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix, and the start of the French Open from Roland Garros

DOHA, QATAR: Sporting Saturdays do not come much bigger. beIN SPORTS is the only place to be this weekend as the leading sports broadcaster in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) promises live and exclusive coverage of an unprecedented 48 hours of elite sport from around the globe, kicking off on Saturday 25 May. Billed as the “Day of Finals”, the network will exclusively broadcast the finals of three continental cup competitions and two domestic cups, as well the final round of the 2023-24 La Liga season.

In Cairo, an all-Arab CAF African Champions League final sees Egypt’s Al Ahly take on ES Tunis of Tunisia, the aggregate score is 0-0 after the first leg. Arabic studio analysis starts at 19:00 MECCA on beIN SPORTS 6 leading up to the opening whistle at 20:00 MECCA. In Abu Dhabi meanwhile, Al Ain welcome Japan’s Yokohama F Marinos in the AFC Asian Champions League final. Al Ain are looking to overturn a one-goal deficit after slipping to a 2-1 defeat in Tokyo earlier this month. The decisive match from the Garden City kicks off at 19:00 MECCA on beIN SPORTS AFC.

In Europe, the one-off UEFA Women’s Champions League final between Barcelona and Lyon sees the Catalan giants aiming to defend their title against the record eight-time winners. As part of beIN’s commitment to women’s sport and elevating the profile of premium club competitions in the women’s game, the final match will air live on beIN SPORTS’ free-to-air channel at 19:00 MECCA.



At a domestic level, the oldest club competition in world football pits reigning champions Manchester City against their fiercest rivals Manchester United in the final of the FA Cup. City will be desperate to add an 8th FA Cup title, especially as it would directly deprive United of silverware in what has been a disappointing season for Erik Ten Haag’s side. Arabic and English studio coverage starts at 16:00 MECCA on beIN SPORTS 1 and beIN SPORTS 1 ENGLISH respectively before the match kicks off at 17:00 MECCA. Meanwhile across the English Channel, the French Cup final between Lyon and PSG represents France superstar Kylian Mbappe’s last dance for the Parisians before he switches clubs this summer. An hour-long Arabic pre-match studio will lead viewers up to the start of the match at 22:00 MECCA on beIN SPORTS 1. beIN SPORTS will also broadcast exclusively every game live with Arabic and English commentary from the final round of La Liga.

The action continues on Sunday 26 May with exclusive coverage of the EFL Championship playoff final between Leeds United and Southampton at Wembley Stadium. Considered the most lucrative match in world football the match is worth over £170m (USD $213m) in projected revenue to the winner, plus a place at the top table in English Football with direct promotion to the English Premier League. Coverage starts at 16:30 MECCA with Arabic and English pre-match studios on beIN SPORTS 1 and beIN SPORTS 1 ENGLISH respectively. On beIN SPORTS 8 and beIN SPORTS 2 ENGLISH, all 78 laps of the Monaco Grand Prix from the illustrious Monte Carlo Street Circuit will also be broadcast live with pre-race Arabic and English studio analysis kicking off at 14:30 MECCA, while the start of the French Open at Roland Garros can be found on beIN SPORTS 7 from 12:45 MECCA.

beIN SPORTS is the only broadcaster in the world providing such premium coverage of the elite and diverse sporting events taking place across the planet in one weekend.

