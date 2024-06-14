Campaign receives overwhelming response. Upcoming raffle draws scheduled for on 16th, 23rd, and 30th

Customers to get upto 90% off across 11 LIP mall in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra

Prizes includes big bumper prizes including cars, exotic travel packages, gold vouchers and much more.

UAE – After the Grand launch of Shopping Feista Summer super sale, Line Investments & Property, the premier retail division of Lulu Group International announces the first batch of winners who won grand exotic travel packages to sought-after destinations.

Among the shoppers who spent AED 200 or more at participating malls, Youssef Abdulhadi, Khalfan Alzaabi, Jestoni Tesoro, Ahmed, Sarah Bojo, Md Haider Ali Mohamed, and Kavya Prasanth have emerged as the lucky recipients of this week's incredible prizes.

The raffle draws, generously sponsored by esteemed partners, offer extraordinary rewards to winners, which includes exotic travel packages to desirable destinations such as Kenya, Bali, and Georgia, luxury staycations, gold vouchers, and brand-new cars.

Mr. Wajeb Al Khoury, Director of Line Investments & Property, commented, "We are happy to see the excitement and joy our Summer Super Sale raffle has brought to our customers. Our commitment to provide exceptional shopping experiences and incredible rewards to our loyal customers remains steadfast. Congratulations to our winners, and we look forward to announcing more lucky names in the coming weeks."

The one-month summer super sale which began on May 31st has seen tremendous excitement among shoppers this season. The shoppers are gearing up to enjoy the massive discount and anticipating for the upcoming raffle draws which will be on 16th, 23rd, and 30th. Participants still stand a chance to win fantastic prizes and on 30th June three lucky winners will be taking home brand-new cars. Shoppers can enter the draw by spending AED 200 or more at any store within the participating malls, which include Al Wahda Mall, Mushrif Mall, Khalidiyah Mall, Al Raha Mall, Mazyad Mall, Forsan Central Mall, Al Falah Central Mall, Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre and Gold Centre, and Al Dhafra Mall. In Al Ain, the participating malls are Barari Outlet Mall and Al Foah Mall. The event is generously sponsored by AGMC, Geely, Bin Moosa Travel and Infinity Travels.

Line Investments & Property encourages shoppers to enter the raffle and enjoy the chance to win amazing prizes. Stay tuned for further announcements and more remarkable rewards.

About Line Investments and Property LLC:

Line Investments & Property L.L.C, the shopping mall development and management arm of the Abu Dhabi based Lulu Group International, oversees the operations of an impressive line-up of malls in the Middle East Countries & India. With extensive experience in retail business ventures across the GCC, the in-house manpower expertise take projects from concepts stage, sourcing strategic locations, design and development, as well as marketing and operating the projects in their portfolio. As leaders in the shopping mall sector offering full 360 degree retail solutions, Line Investments & Property LLC overlooks malls in various countries with numerous new properties being planned in new cities and markets.

https://www.lineproperty.com/

