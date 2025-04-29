UAE & KSA: REDTAG, the trusted name in value fashion and homeware, has opened its latest store in Jeddah. With its prominent location, this store launch confirms REDTAG's commitment to offering affordable, trend-led apparel to families across the Kingdom.

Located in Al Yasmin Mall, Al Ajawad Street, Al-Manar, the new 765-square-metre space offers an inviting and modern retail environment designed for a pleasant shopping experience.

The store showcases collections for women, men, girls, boys, shoes, and accessories, each staying true to the brand’s promise of style, comfort, and everyday value. To celebrate the opening, customers are currently able to enjoy a limited-time offer of 20–70% off on selected items—the perfect opportunity for the whole family to stylishly refresh their wardrobe for the season ahead.

REDTAG's customer-first approach is demonstrated by this new store, whether looking for everyday essentials or standout fashion finds, visitors can now enjoy the full REDTAG experience in a prime Jeddah location.

Store location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/SHNPss1pvBQZV6jUA

About REDTAG:

A BMA International company, REDTAG was launched as a value apparel and homeware label in 2006. Driven by the vision of delivering high-quality and affordable fashion and lifestyle products, the brand has emerged as a leader in its niche. From its first store in Abu Dhabi, REDTAG has rapidly expanded to over 225 outlets across the Middle East and Asia – including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and many more locations.

REDTAG is built on a strong customer focus, delivering enjoyable in-store experiences and seamless online interactions that are designed to exceed expectations. The brand takes a 'local' approach to its offerings – adapting global trends to local sensibilities. REDTAG's highly successful 'RT Rewards' loyalty program is currently over 10 million members strong and growing fast. The program encourages repeat visits through tailored offerings and special rewards, with over majority of the company’s transactions coming from repeat customers. REDTAG is the RetailME award winner for the ‘Most Admired Customer Service Initiative’ and ‘Most Admired Value Retailer’ in 2023.

