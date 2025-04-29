Muscat, Oman - Sayarti Rental, a key division within the Mobility & Equipment Sector of The Zubair Corporation and a leader in Oman’s transportation and equipment rental industry, has been awarded the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification by United Registrar of Systems (URS), an internationally accredited certification body. This milestone underscores Sayarti’s unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality services in line with global best practices.

The official certification ceremony took place at The Zubair Corporation’s headquarters in Azaiba, where Aziz Sulaiyam Al Rahbi, Marketing Manager at Sayarti, received the certificate on behalf of the company from Mr. Bashir Al Salem, General Manager of URS. The event was attended by senior executives from The Zubair Corporation and The Zubair Automotive Group.

Commenting on the achievement, Aziz Salim Al Rahbi stated:

"We are proud to have earned the ISO 9001:2015 certification, which reflects our team's collective dedication to service excellence, customer satisfaction, and maintaining a professional and safe working environment. This accomplishment is a direct result of the culture of innovation and continuous improvement that Sayarti Leasing and Used Car Sales embraces across all its operations."

He added, "Receiving this prestigious certification, alongside being recognised among the 'Most Powerful Brands in Leasing and Car Sales 2025,' affirms the quality and diversity of our offerings. We remain committed to providing vehicles that meet the stringent standards set by the Oman Society for Petroleum Services (OPAL), while continuing to expand our fleet to meet the evolving needs of individuals, businesses, and the oil and gas sector."

Basheer Al Salem, Managing Director of URS, remarked,

"Awarding Sayarti the ISO 9001:2015 certification is a testament to the company’s excellence in managing service quality. Sayarti has shown a strong capability to implement an effective management system that drives performance improvement and sustainability. We commend their dedication to delivering innovative, internationally compliant transportation solutions that enhance customer experiences."

He further noted, "Since its establishment, Sayarti has solidified its reputation as a leading player in Oman’s vehicle leasing and sales sector. Today, the company continues to advance its leadership by fostering innovation, maintaining high standards of quality, and building lasting trust with customers across multiple industries."

Established in 1992 as Al Zubair Leasing, Sayarti has grown into a premier provider of vehicle rental and used car sales services in the Sultanate. Its commitment to aligning with international standards and best practices, including compliance with Oman Energy Association (OPAL) requirements, continues to strengthen its market leadership.

Focused on customer satisfaction, operational excellence, and innovation, Sayarti remains dedicated to offering high-quality transportation solutions that cater to the diverse needs of individuals and organisations alike.