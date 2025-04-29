UAE - Symbolic Developments, a boutique and innovative real estate developer by the distinguished Speedex Group, has announced early completion and handover of its inaugural project, Symbolic Alpha in Dubai.

Delivered in just 14 months — well ahead of schedule from June 2025 - this milestone emphasises the company’s commitment to efficiency, innovation, and premium quality in real estate development, it said.

The AED150 million ($40.84 million), Symbolic Alpha comprises 97 fully furnished, upscale apartments that blend modern living, sustainability, and comfort. Located in Liwan, Dubai and offering exclusively crafted 1 BHK and 2.5 BHK, the project has garnered overwhelming demand, attracting a diverse mix of UAE residents and international buyers, with a majority being families and end-users seeking high-quality, spacious homes.

The development features Vaastu-compliant layouts, smart home technology, and premium finishes enhancing residents' lifestyles.

"Completing our inaugural project, Symbolic Alpha, ahead of schedule marks a significant milestone for us. Transforming an idea into reality within just 14 months showcases our dedication to excellence, precise execution, and customer satisfaction. This achievement sets a strong foundation for future endeavors as we continue to develop high-quality residential spaces in Dubai's strategic locations, emphasizing sustainability, community living, and smart home features," said Murtaza Moiz, Vice Chairman of Symbolic Developments and Speedex Group.

"Following the early completion and handover of our maiden project in Liwan, our second venture, Symbolic Aura, is already sold out, with construction underway and on track for an early handover, reinforcing our reputation as a trusted developer delivering premium residential experiences in sought-after locations," Moiz said.

"Symbolic Alpha is more than just a real estate project—it marks the beginning of our journey to redefine premium sustainable living in Dubai. Every detail, from its architecture to its amenities, has been designed to enhance residents’ lifestyles. The overwhelming response from buyers confirms that homeowners in Dubai seek thoughtfully designed, high-quality residences that offer both functionality and long-term value," said Karan Arora, Head of Sales and Marketing at Symbolic Developments.

Symbolic Alpha offers a temperature-controlled swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness centre, jogging track & yoga garden, EV charging stations, energy-efficient features for a sustainable lifestyle and many other features.

