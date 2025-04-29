DUBAI, UAE – Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, part of the world leading hospitality group Accor, and Ardee Developments, the newest entrant into the UAE’s dynamic real estate landscape, have announced a strategic partnership to develop Fairmont Residences Al Marjan Island and Fairmont Al Marjan Island hotel. Both projects will be set within the recently unveiled Ardee Al Marjan Island - a refined, all-in-one coastal community in Ras Al Khaimah, built in nature.

The project combines Fairmont’s distinguished brand standards in the realm of luxury hospitality with Ardee Developments’ vast expertise in luxury real estate to establish new benchmarks and bring inspired and extraordinary guest experiences to Ras Al Khaimah. Set to open by end of 2028, Fairmont Al Marjan hotel will feature 250 keys, while Fairmont Residences Al Marjan Island will offer 519 residences.

The partnership was officially formalized during a signing ceremony between Romeo Abdo, Founder of Ardee Developments, and Omer Acar, CEO of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, in the presence of senior representatives from both organizations.

Omer Acar, Chief Executive Officer, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with Ardee Developments and are confident that together we will bring a new standard of luxury hospitality and residential living to Ras Al Khaimah. As one of the UAE’s fastest-growing destinations, Ras Al Khaimah presents a compelling opportunity for strategic expansion. With its natural beauty, ambitious vision for tourism, and growing appeal among global travelers and investors, the Emirate is perfectly aligned with Fairmont’s brand values and future-forward growth strategy. Ardee Developments is a true visionary in the industry and combined with Fairmont’s storied history, Fairmont Residences Al Marjan Island and Fairmont Al Marjan Island hotel are set to bring two landmark properties to the Emirate, building on Fairmont’s esteemed heritage.”

Romeo Abdo, Founder of Ardee Developments, commented: “Our collaboration with Fairmont marks a major milestone in our journey to bring elevated beachfront living to the UAE. Ardee Al Marjan Island is more than just a development - it’s a thoughtfully curated coastal lifestyle destination, designed around the evolving needs of modern residents and global travelers who value luxury, connection, and community. With Fairmont’s legacy of hospitality excellence, we are setting a new standard for living and leisure in Ras Al Khaimah.”

With its future-forward design and community-first ethos, Ardee Al Marjan Island is poised to enhance Ras Al Khaimah’s appeal as one of the region’s most promising investment and tourism destinations, in alignment with the emirate’s long-term development strategy. Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, a beloved luxury hospitality brand since 1907 and a pioneer in sustainability, is leading the way when it comes to growth in the broader region, with Ras Al Khaima being no exception.

The project joins a portfolio of 20 Fairmont Residences, each a sanctuary with the luxury of Fairmont and the privacy of home, from Los Angeles in the USA, Rabat and Marrakech in Morocco, to Mayakoba in Mexico. Globally renowned for the brand’s expertise in luxury residential, Fairmont has another 18 Residences projects in the pipeline. The project is supported by Accor One Living, an industry-first platform focused on the design and operation of innovative mixed-use hospitality solutions for a new generation of investors and homeowners.

As part of Accor’s unrivaled luxury portfolio, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts continues to inspire with destinations that celebrate culture, heritage, and timeless elegance. Fairmont currently operates 13 properties across the Middle East and boasts a pipeline of more than 30 hotels under development, with upcoming openings in Udaipur, Bangkok, Tokyo, Hanoi, New Orleans, and the English countryside.

About Fairmont

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is renowned for the international luxury hospitality brand’s unrivalled portfolio of more than 92 extraordinary hotels where grand moments of life, heartfelt pleasures and personal milestones are celebrated and remembered long after any visit. From grand hotels to urban retreats, since 1907 Fairmont has created magnificent, meaningful and unforgettable hotels, rich with character and deeply connected to the history, culture and community of its destinations – renowned addresses such as The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai, Fairmont Doha and Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. Fairmont hotels are the social epicenters of their cities—iconic gathering places where people, culture, and ideas converge. Famous for its engaging service, awe-inspiring public spaces, locally inspired cuisine, and iconic bars and lounges, Fairmont also takes great pride in its pioneering approach to hospitality and leadership in sustainability and responsible tourism practices. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,600 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL, a booking platform and loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

fairmont.com | all.com | group.accor.com

About Ardee Developments

Ardee Developments was established with a vision to transform modern living by creating vibrant integrated communities where essential services, lifestyle conveniences, and amenities converge seamlessly. Committed to reimagining traditional luxury, Ardee Developments strives to deliver comfort, sophistication, and innovation through cutting-edge master-planned developments.

Ardee Developments' flagship project on Al Marjan Island sets a new benchmark in premium living, featuring a distinctive blend of hotels, residences, villas, branded homes, retail outlets, and dining experiences. By providing access to world-class amenities and curated lifestyle offerings, Ardee Developments aims to create vibrant, immersive spaces that enrich everyday life.

ardeedevelopments.com

