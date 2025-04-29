Abu Dhabi, UAE – Rotana, the Middle East’s leading hospitality management company, has announced a significant expansion of its regional portfolio, with 12 new hotels set to open across the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. These openings reaffirm Rotana’s position as the region’s most trusted hospitality operator and underline its commitment to shaping the future of tourism in its home markets.

The properties, which include long-stay residences, lifestyle hotels, and full-service premium offerings, form part of Rotana’s strategy to expand its flexible brand portfolio in line with national agendas such as the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031 and Saudi Vision 2030.

“The UAE will always be our home — it’s where Rotana started, and it continues to shape who we are,” said Philip Barnes, Chief Executive Officer of Rotana. “We’ve also been proud to grow alongside Saudi Arabia, a market that has welcomed us and inspired us with its vision. This next chapter is about deepening those relationships and continuing to serve both countries with the care, respect, and commitment they’ve shown us.”

Expansion Across the UAE

Rotana’s latest UAE openings showcase the breadth of its brand architecture and its agility in catering to different guest segments and owner expectations.

Reem Island Arjaan by Rotana – Abu Dhabi (280 keys):

A premium serviced hotel apartments concept in one of the capital’s fastest-developing waterfront districts, designed for long-stay corporate travellers, families, and digital nomads.

Bloom Arjaan by Rotana – Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi (217 keys):

A new upscale property offering leisure and wellness-focused stays in the heart of Saadiyat Island’s cultural district, catering to both international visitors and GCC weekenders.

Mangrove Rotana – Ras Al Khaimah (240 keys):

This full-service hotel blends eco-tourism, wellness, and leisure, capitalising on Ras Al Khaimah’s emergence as a nature-driven tourism destination.

Significant Growth in Saudi Arabia

The latest project involves a significant multi-property development agreement with Memar Development & Investment Company, a well-regarded Saudi real estate company. Through this partnership, the following hotels are scheduled to open in the Kingdom in 2025 and 2026:

Al Dabab Edge by Rotana – Riyadh (100 keys)

Al Malaz Edge by Rotana – Riyadh (90 keys)

Al Balad Edge by Rotana – Jeddah (169 keys)

Yasmina Rayhaan by Rotana – Riyadh (71 keys)

These properties are part of a larger development pipeline that will bring Rotana’s total KSA presence to 20 hotels by 2027. The projects span commercial zones, heritage districts, and family travel hubs, reflecting the breadth of Saudi Arabia’s new tourism vision and the flexibility of Rotana’s brands to meet local demand.

Additionally, Rotana is actively progressing three new properties in Al Baha as part of a strategy to expand into secondary and tertiary Saudi cities - a key element of Saudi Arabia’s effort to diversify its travel infrastructure beyond the primary gateways.

“In Saudi Arabia, we’re seeing the results of our proximity and performance”, said Eddy Tannous, Chief Operating Officer at Rotana. “Through sustained engagement and consistent delivery, we’ve earned developer trust — not just for what we say, but for how we show up. That’s what drives long-term success in complex, fast-moving markets.”

“We are not chasing growth for growth’s sake,” said Philip Barnes. “We are expanding in the places we know best - places where we have history, deep relationships, and operational advantage.”

In support of these openings, Rotana will extend its enhanced loyalty program, Rotana Discovery, across all new markets. Expected to be fully integrated with the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) by the end of 2025, the platform will connect Rotana guests to a global network of over 30 million members, delivering increased reach, recognition, and value for both travellers and owners.

Eddy Tannous stated, “The UAE has always been our innovation testbed. But what makes that innovation work is how closely we stay connected to our owners. We’re not just launching new properties - we’re building deep, high-trust partnerships that allow us to test, learn, and scale with precision. Our hands-on model means owners aren’t just signing with a system - they’re signing with a leadership team that’s in the trenches with them.”

