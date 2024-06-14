Dubai, UAE: Botim, in collaboration with Dhabayeh Al Emarat, is excited to introduce an innovative Udhiya service for Eid Al Adha 2024. This new feature provides on-demand home delivery of sheep and goats, adhering to the Islamic tradition of Udhiya, and offers a more simplified experience for customers across the UAE.

With Botim's new service, customers can enjoy a modern and hassle-free solution for performing their Udhiya sacrifice. Users can now order and receive their Udhiya meat without handling live animals, ensuring a smooth and stress-free experience during the festive season. This service not only includes the convenience of home delivery but also offers the option to donate Udhiya to local charities, supporting those in need. All livestock are sourced and managed by Dhabayeh Al Emarat, guaranteeing high standards of health and quality.

For those who have not yet made their Udhiya arrangements, Botim's service offers a seamless solution, allowing users to focus on the spiritual aspects of Eid Al Adha without logistical concerns.

With a simplified ordering process:

Explore Page: Spot the new Udhiya service icon or banner and click to start shopping. Add to Cart: Choose your sheep or goat, customize the order, and add it to your cart. Check-Out and Payment: Select "Home Delivery" or "Donate to Charity" and complete the payment. Receive updates and delivery notifications through the app.

For more information and to place an order, click here or visit the Botim Ultra App today.

About Astra Tech:

Astra Tech is the MENA region's leading consumer technology holding group, dedicated to transforming everyday services with its revolutionary Ultra Platform. In 2022, the group acquired PayBy, Rizek, and the VoIP app Botim, culminating in the creation of the Ultra App under Botim's umbrella.

Today, Botim operates in 155 countries, offering free end-to-end encrypted VoIP calling and integrating additional services seamlessly such as international money transfers, bill payments, UAE visa services, and more. Astra Tech remains steadfast in its mission to advance technology and enhance the user experience in the region through continuous innovation.