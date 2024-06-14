Dubai, UAE -  Shozon Marketplace officially launches in the UAE, a new licensed platform for real estate, cars, jobs, and classifieds listings. Shozon empowers businesses and individuals to connect with buyers, renters, employers, and potential employees through an easy-to-use platform.

Feature-Rich Marketplace Focused on Affordability and User Benefits

Shozon understands the importance of cost-effective advertising and rewarding users for spreading the word. The platform distinguishes itself by offering:

  • Free Listing: Shozon allows users to post listings for free.
  • Affordable Boosts and Featured Ads: Shozon provides competitively priced ad boost and promotion options for targeted advertising, maximizing user reach within budget constraints.
  • Rewarding Referral Program: Share the Shozon experience and earn! Refer a friend and get 25 AED for in-app purchases, plus a 20% commission on every purchase they make on the Shozon app.

Shozon: A trusted Platform licensed by Dubai Economic Development

Shozon Marketplace operates under a Dubai government license, ensuring a safe and secure environment for all users. This official endorsement instills confidence among users and businesses alike.

Comprehensive Solution for UAE Residents

Shozon Marketplace offers a comprehensive suite of services similar to other leading classifieds platforms:

  • Real Estate Listings: Find or list residential and commercial properties across the UAE.
  • Car Listings: Buy, sell, or rent new and used cars with ease.
  • Job Listings: Search for or advertise job opportunities across various industries.
  • Classifieds: Buy and sell a wide range of products and services.

Available Wherever You Are: Desktop, Android, and iOS

Shozon Marketplace prioritizes convenience and accessibility. Access the platform from your preferred device:

  • Desktop: Browse listings and manage your account on the Shozon website.
  • Mobile App: Download the Shozon app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store for a seamless mobile experience.

Join Shozon Marketplace today and enjoy an easy-to-use, affordable, and rewarding platform for all your buying, selling, and hiring needs in the UAE!

Contact:
Mohamed Ahmed Abdulla
founder@shozon.com