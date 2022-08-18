Collection aims to offer exclusive lifestyle experiences

Dubai, UAE: DAMAC Properties has announced the launch of its Skylofts Collection, a range of penthouses and super luxury residential units at three of its most upscale and highly sought-after developments – Safa One de GRISOGONO, Safa Two de GRISOGONO and Cavalli Tower.

The concept represents yet another innovation for Dubai’s leading developer of luxury properties. “It is a fresh approach to differentiating our ultra-luxury portfolio for end-users and property investors. The Skylofts Collection is the embodiment of a luxurious lifestyle unlike any other in Dubai, defined by opulent design aesthetics and access to über premium amenities,” said Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President of DAMAC.

The Skylofts Collection features exclusive residential units at Safa One, DAMAC’s exclusive twin-tower development branded by luxury Swiss brand, de GRISOGONO. Situated on the 40th to 61st floors of the property, residents will have access to the Tropical Garden and a rain forest on the top floor, as well as an artificial beach pool on the podium level.

Another exceptional range of super luxury units that are included in the Skylofts Collection can be found at Safa Two, another collaboration between DAMAC and de GRISOGONO. Located on the 73rd to 84th levels of the property. The exclusive residential units provide residents access to the unique fog forest on the 85th floor, in addition to the Observatory and exhilarating adventure experiences through the Edge Walk and Glass Slide amenities along with an exceptional range of dining outlets. Residents will also have access to the floating pool on the 60th floor in the centre of the Ruby Heart, as well as the artificial beach pool and gym located on the 11th floor.

Completing the Skylofts Collection are the penthouses at DAMAC’s Cavalli Tower, including the most elevated penthouse in the whole of the Palm and its surroundings. Located on the 68th to the 71st floors of the tower, the ultra-opulent lofts offer residents impeccable building amenities on the 59th and 60th floors, such as the infinity pool set in the Sky Garden, the most elevated gardens in all of Dubai, an exclusive gym, an executive lounge with a private dining room and a Cigar Lounge. On top of these privileges, residents will also have access to the tower’s amenities such as the Malibu Bay Beach, a paddle tennis court and gym, among many others.

In presenting the Skylofts Collection, DAMAC Properties has raised the bar for bringing its super luxury lifestyle offers to the market in an unprecedented manner, involving three premium property developments that are co-branded with some of the most prestigious global luxury brands. “With the market for branded residences becoming increasingly competitive, this is our way of elevating our value proposition that is unmatched in the industry and will further enhance our edge in drawing the interest of those on the lookout for exclusive and ultra-luxurious lifestyle experiences,” McLoughlin concluded.