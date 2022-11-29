DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: In an effort to employ dynamic, local talent into the company, D&B Properties recently hosted an Open Day recruitment drive. The event took place in the Pullman hotel, located in Business Bay, Dubai and interested candidates were encouraged to attend.

D&B Properties is looking for qualified individuals with a passion for real estate who are excited to undertake a career within the real estate industry. Attendees had a day filled with interviews and networking opportunities with some of the current employees at the company.

Ayesha Aldhafri, the Director of HR of D&B Properties emphasized “Hiring ambitious Emiratis provides many advantages to a company. In terms of experience, unparalleled knowledge and a new perspective”.

The company is hoping to continue to hire Emiratis who are creative, driven, and have a passion for the real estate industry. This is an excellent opportunity for Emiratis who are looking to start their careers in the UAE or move into a new line of work.

Aldhafri went on to say, “The value of career experience and business exposure in the private sector is something that broadens opportunities & allows people to excel in the various facets of their life”.

The day encompassed a large pool of talent, from young graduates to women looking to venture into new career paths. Among the discussions and opportunities to network came about a generation of new perspectives, competitive spirit and fresh skills that are pivotal for any company to progress.

D&B Properties made it apparent through the event that it is extremely important to make sure we are keeping a diverse culture within any company. Signifying that a lot of firms don’t necessarily value the concept of diversity and how it can result in the success of a company.

Workplace diversity is important for a number of reasons. For one, it helps to ensure that all voices are heard and that all perspectives are considered when making decisions. Additionally, it helps to create a more well-rounded and innovative company, as different people bring different skills and ideas to the table.

Finally, promoting diversity in the workplace can help to create a more inclusive and tolerant world. When people of different backgrounds come together and learn from one another, it can help to break down barriers and foster understanding. In today's increasingly globalized world, promoting and celebrating various cultures and backgrounds is more important than ever.

Moreover, in an initiative supported by the Nafis Program, at least 10% of private sector firms should be made up of Emiratis by 2026. This will generate over 75,000 jobs. Nafis comes into play by assisting with salary top-ups to support Emiratis during the training period or to compensate for those who would typically earn more in the public sector.

Companies in the private sector with 50 or more employees are obligated to increase the proportion of Emirati workers on staff above their present quota by 2% annually until they reach 10% in 2026.

