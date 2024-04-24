At least 154,470 job vacancies are available nationwide for jobseekers to apply during the job fairs the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is organizing in celebration of the Labor Day on May 1, 2024.

DOLE-7 announced that for Cebu City alone, there will be 2,540 local job vacancies. A local job fair is scheduled at City Wing Atrium, SM Seaside where 19 companies have already signified their participation.

Negros Oriental will also hold a job fair at the Lamberto Macias Sports Complex in Dumaguete City. According to DOLE-7, 14 companies will be participating and 1,589 job vacancies are up for grab.

Mandaue City will have a separate job fair at the Mandaue City Sports Complex in Barangay Centro where 5,451 job vacancies will be available.

DOLE Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma also announced that aside from job fairs, they will also hold a Katuwang sa Diwa at Gawa para sa Masaganang Ani at Mataas na Kita (KADIWA) ng Pangulo (KNP) program at the job fare sites where affordable products will be sold.

According to DOLE, the top vacancies this year are production workers, customer service representatives, cashiers, baggers, sales clerks, laborers, carpenters, painters, microfinance officers, financial advisers, service crew, cooks, waiters, truck drivers, nurses, property consultants, and tutors.

Jobseekers are encouraged to be ready with their application requirements, such as resume or curriculum vitae, diploma, transcript of records, and certificate of employment for those formerly employed.

Meanwhile, Filipino workers and consumers can access affordable products from 1,015 enterprises and 2,414 sellers in 92 Kadiwa ng Pangulo sites nationwide-the biggest conduct of Kadiwa to date.

