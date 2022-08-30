Doha – Qatar: The Doha office of international law firm Crowell & Moring, which operates eight full service offices across the United States, has joined the U.S.-Qatar Business Council (USQBC) as a Falcon Member with a commitment to help foster business partnerships between the two nations.

The announcement comes as the two nations mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of U.S-Qatar diplomatic relations, signifying close cooperation on political, commercial, and security objectives.

Welcoming the firm as a new Falcon Member, Sheikha Mayes bint Hamad Al Thani, Managing Director of USQBC, commented, “Crowell & Moring is one of the largest international law firms and the US-Qatar Business Council is pleased to welcome them to the Council as a Falcon Member. We look forward to working with them as they expand their business in Qatar.”

“We hope to lend our significant legal expertise in helping businesses in both the U.S. and Qatar to deepen and strengthen two-way commercial, trade, and investment ties,” said Charbel Maakaron, managing partner of the firm’s Doha office.

“While the depth and breadth of trade between Qatar and the U.S. is impressive, we believe there are significant untapped opportunities for greater technical expertise and bilateral co-operation to help realize Qatar’s National Vision 2030 to create a knowledge-based, environmentally sustainable and technologically advanced economy. With our unrivalled local and U.S. market expertise, we are well placed to assist investors and businesses from both nations as they seek to capitalize on opportunities by providing solid business establishment advice and creative solutions to complex litigation and arbitration, regulatory and policy, and corporate and transactional issues.”

Qatar and the U.S. are top trading partners with two-way goods trade accounting to $8.2bn value in 2019 alone, making the U.S. Qatar’s number one source of import. Currently, Qatar’s investment and trade with the U.S. supports more than 800,000 American jobs while more than 120 wholly owned U.S. companies now operate in Qatar with another 820 U.S.-Qatar joint ventures in operation.