Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, managed by Hospitality Management Holding (HMH), continues to pioneer exciting and innovative environmental, health and well-being initiatives.

In celebration of ‘Earth Day’, Coral Beach Resort Sharjah’s Coralganic Garden was restored in April 2021. Supporting the team’s commitment to using locally sourced food in their cuisine, grown using sustainable farming practices, the wonderful fruit and vegetable harvests of Coralganic are used throughout their menus.

On the occasion of World Clean-up Day, CBR announced their plan for reducing plastic waste, by Distributing Reusable bags constructed by in-house tailors using recycled discarded linen. Further environmental initiatives are being undertaken through collaborations with DGrade's Simple Bottles, whereby the hotel's PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) Waste is now being converted into yarn for the textile industry. Towards the end of the third quarter, the ‘Swap & Shop' event was organised where colleagues' pre-loved clothes and accessories were sold for the price of just AED 1.00 per item, with proceeds going to humanitarian causes.

‘From mangrove planting projects to supporting the “For Our Emirates We Plant” initiative from Emirates Environmental Group, and various other ESG drives that were designed for responsible waste management of paper, cans and old gadgets, the creativity and commitment of our people has been exceptional. I am very proud of the great community work we’ve been involved in, and the enthusiasm shown by the team throughout 2021,’ commented Iftikhar Hamdani, Area General Manager for Northern Emirates.

