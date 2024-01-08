ENVI Lodges, a luxury ecolodge brand based in the UAE, has partnered with Paris-based developer, Blue Ocean Capital France (BOCF), to build four high-end sustainable and experiential lodges in France.

The deal, which leverages a funding strategy that will combine equity, debt, and government support for impact investments, will serve as a stepping stone for ENVI’s European growth plans, with the new ecolodges targeting mountain, beach, and farm locations over the next five years.

The developments aim to tap into the region’s burgeoning ecotourism sector, which is set to contribute a 38% share of the global value by 2027, with France, Germany, and the UK accounting for 50% of that market, according to data by Technavio, a UK-based market research company.

The four-lodge circuit in France will mark phase one of ENVI’s finance and development collaboration with BOCF, with phase two eyeing developments across Europe in markets including Portugal, Spain, Italy, and Greece.

ENVI Lodges, which specialises in low-impact alternative accommodation such as lodges, tents, cabins, treehouses, and biophilic pods, announced in October it had partnered with Oman’s Ministry of Defence Pension Fund to develop the brand’s first sustainable mountain lodge in the sultanate at Al Jabel Al Akhdar.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Brinda Darasha)

