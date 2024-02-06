Khalidia Palace Hotel by Mourouj Gloria has launched a plethora of sustainable initiatives, which it said are strengthening its commitment towards eco-friendly hospitality.

Some of the measures include:

It has implemented an ECO mode within in-room air conditioners that balances guest satisfaction with energy conservation.

Its recycling of pool overflow and backwash water effectively minimises water wastage across the entire property. Along with this, the harnessing of renewable energy with state-of-the-art solar panels power hot water systems that significantly reduce the carbon footprint.

A significant development in sustainability has been achieved through laundry operations, that seamlessly function on steam-powered equipment, resulting in a substantial reduction in electricity consumption.

Energy use is minimised with the inclusion of a sensor-controlled lighting that operates only when needed. This is coupled with energy-efficient LED lights that effectively illuminates the building.

A dimming system is strategically implemented in areas requiring constant illumination, while not only conserving energy but also enhancing the ambiance.

The hotel’s landscaping strategies prioritise biodiversity while creating a haven for flora and fauna. This natural embrace surpasses into its culinary outlets and is evident in its commitment to promoting organic and sustainable foods with a home-grown farm, cultivating organic fruits and vegetables.

Finally, the hotel adopts a paperless approach in the area of guest services, including digital check-ins, check-outs, electronic invoicing, and a Quality Management System.

Additionally, the traditional paper menus have been replaced with greener alternatives.

These sustainable initiatives extend to back-office processes, including training and communication to effectively reduce paper waste and overall operational efficiency.

