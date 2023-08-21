CBD and PwC Middle East have signed an MoU to accelerate the adoption of AI technologies across CBD's operations

The partnership focuses on elevating customer experiences and enhancing engagement through personalized AI-driven customer service solutions.

The collaboration aims to deliver tailored services that resonate with individual preferences and needs, enhancing customer experience.

Bommercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) and PwC Middle East have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to accelerate the adoption of AI technologies across CBD's operations. The partnership focuses on elevating customer experiences and enhancing engagement through personalized AI-driven customer service solutions.

By integrating PwC Middle East's advanced AI technologies into its services, CBD aims to deliver tailored services that resonate with individual preferences and needs, ultimately enhancing customer experience. Additionally, the collaboration will explore how AI can optimize internal processes at CBD, and use data-driven insights to streamline operations and boost efficiency.

Mr. Ali Imran, Chief Operations Officer at CBD, expressed his excitement, saying, "This transformative collaboration with PwC Middle East signifies a pivotal step forward for Commercial Bank of Dubai. We are committed to delivering unparalleled customer experiences and driving operational excellence through the integration of AI technologies. This strategic alliance reaffirms CBD's dedication to innovation and reinforces our position as a leading bank in the region."

Ali Hosseini, Chief Digital Officer, Partner, PwC Middle East remarked, "PwC and the Commercial Bank of Dubai are joining forces to embed Generative AI deep within the financial sector. This partnership highlights our dedication to shaping change and assisting clients with their transformation journey towards an AI-driven future."

The collaboration is expected to deliver tangible results, with CBD aiming for improved customer satisfaction and more efficient operations, thanks to PwC Middle East's cutting-edge AI technologies. Customers can anticipate a smoother, more personalized banking experience as CBD takes a step forward in the AI-driven banking solutions arena.

About Commercial Bank of Dubai:

Commercial Bank of Dubai was established in 1969 and is registered as a Public Shareholding Company (PSC). The Bank is listed on the Dubai Financial Market and is mostly owned by UAE Nationals, including 20% by the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD). Over the years, Commercial Bank of Dubai has built itself into a progressive and modern Banking institution, endowed with a strong financial structure and strong management, as well as a loyal and ever increasing customer and correspondent base. Today CBD is one of the leading banks in the United Arab Emirates and offers its customers a full range of retail and commercial banking products and services.

About PwC:

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We’re a network of firms in 152 countries with nearly 328,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.

Established in the Middle East for 40 years, PwC has 24 offices across 12 countries in the region with around 8,000 people. (www.pwc.com/me).

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

