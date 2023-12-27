Dubai: Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD), a prominent United Arab Emirates (UAE) national bank, is pleased to announce its strategic collaboration with Arabian Gulf Mechanical Centre L.L.C (AGMC), the official BMW Group importer for Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, to establish Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations at designated branches across Dubai. CBD is continuously working to find solutions that contribute towards its commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Electric vehicle owners often encounter the challenge of limited charging infrastructure, which inhibits their mobility and leads to range anxiety. The CBD AGMC partnership directly alleviates this concern, making CBD branches now a convenient option for them.

Othman Ibrahim Bin Hendi, Chief Sustainability and Customer Officer at CBD, expressed his enthusiasm for this initiative. “As the bank that is backing the nation's ambition, we are proud to offer electric vehicle (EV) charging stations for use by our customers during their visit to the bank. This initiative reflects CBD’s commitment in providing sustainable solutions that contribute to reducing emissions and aligns with the UAE’s efforts to achieve net zero by 2050.”

Bin Hendi further emphasized, “CBD recognises that the global focus on sustainability is increasingly growing. Hosting COP28 this year demonstrates the UAE’s dedication to addressing environmental challenges and finding solutions for a greener and brighter future. As the world transitions to sustainable mobility, we appreciate AGMC's support in shaping an environmentally conscious transportation future for the UAE.”

Ayhan Olcer, Managing Director of Albatha Automotive Group LLC, said, “At AGMC, our commitment to sustainable mobility is integral to our ethos. Our strategic partnership with Commercial Bank of Dubai reflects our dedication to fostering an environmentally friendly transportation ecosystem and facilitating the transition to sustainable mobility solutions.

By expanding the EV charging infrastructure, we aim to address the crucial challenge of accessibility faced by EV owners, contribute towards the UAE’s sustainability goals, and advance BMW’s own net-zero commitments by making the global shift towards greener transportation alternatives.”

CBD has committed to supporting impactful and purpose-driven changes since establishing its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy. Recent sustainability achievements at the bank include the issuance of its inaugural USD 500m Green Bond in June 2023, and the signing of the UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) in October 2023.

