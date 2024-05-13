Egypt - The third and final segment of Cairo Metro Line Three will begin trial operations with passengers on Wednesday, Egypt’s Ministry of Transport announced Sunday.

This marks the completion of Line Three, the first transverse line to connect the east and west of Greater Cairo. The 41.2-kilometre line boasts 34 stations and serves as a crucial link between various components of the city’s electric traction rail network, including the metro, monorail, and light rail systems.

The new 7.1-kilometre segment, known as 3C, runs from El-Tawfikeya station to Cairo University, passing through Wadi El-Nile Street, Gameat Al Dewal Al Arabeya, and Bulaq El-Dakror. It includes five stations: three underground, one surface, and one elevated.

Prior to the trial with passengers, the segment underwent a successful testing period without passengers, during which all systems, including lighting, air conditioning, ventilation, fire suppression, and train operations, were thoroughly checked for safety and functionality.

With the commencement of trial operations on this final segment, Line Three will be fully operational, running from the central Adly Mansour interchange station, through Kit Kat, and branching north to Rod El-Farag Axis and south to Cairo University.

Passengers will be able to transfer to Line One at Nasser station, Line Two at Attaba and Cairo University stations, the light rail at Adly Mansour Central Station, the East Nile Monorail at the Stadium station, the West Nile Monorail at Wadi El-Nile station, and the planned Line Six at Abbasia station.

Cairo Metro Line Three, which has been implemented in four phases, also features three maintenance workshops for the mobile units operating on the line. These include the Abbasia, Imbaba, and Al-Salam workshops, the latter being one of the largest in the Middle East and Africa, dedicated to both light and heavy train maintenance.

The Cairo Metro, established in 1987, is the oldest metro system in Africa.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

