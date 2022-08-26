Al Ain: The College of Engineering at the United Arab Emirates University organized lately the “Student Orientation Fair” in the first semester of the new academic year 2022-2023, in the building of the College of Information Technology - on campus, in the presence of the college faculty and administrative staff and students.

Dr. Salem Al Zahmi, Assistant Dean for Student Affairs, said that the Student Orientation Fair aims to give guidance to new students about choosing their majors after completing the introductory courses. The faculty members and senior students give the new students important details about the available majors. He pointed out: The number of new students enrolled in the College of Engineering for the first semester of the current academic year is 956 students in bachelor’s programs, 103 students in master's programs, and 36 students in doctoral programs.

The College of Engineering seeks, in accordance with its academic strategic plan, to make engineering education and innovation essential elements for success, and to attract creative and innovative students to learn about the various academic programs, and disciplines in the various departments of the college and its research centers. The curriculum of the programs of the College of Engineering at the United Arab Emirates University is rich with experiential learning opportunities that promote a culture of engineering innovation. The College of Engineering includes five major academic departments for both undergraduate and graduate degrees.

The college also offers new programs for undergraduate students to keep pace with scientific development at the level of international universities in architecture, chemical engineering, petroleum engineering, civil and environmental engineering, electrical engineering, communications engineering, mechanical engineering, and aerospace engineering.

The undergraduate programs are accredited by the ABET Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology, in addition to the role and efforts of the faculty and administrative staff with qualifications and experience in supporting the high quality and accreditation of undergraduate and graduate programs.