DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Dubai based Airways Aviation (Airways) and Dynamic Advanced Training (Dynamic) have entered into a new strategic partnership designed to leverage & position their respective broad based brand presence & knowhow, to provide Cabin Crew and other related training services across the African Continent and MENASA regions.

The new collaboration will see Airways & Dynamic offer up their knowledge, skills, experience and world class facilities to forge new Airline partnerships and actively recruit a new generation of students into their accredited and also industry applicable non-accredited courses & programs from Q1 2023.

Cabin Crew Training solutions are being offered to a number of new customers but with a particular focus on African Airlines and their respective Civil Aviation Authority’s over the coming months in a bid to help meet their future demands & requirements. Airways Aviation will deliver its long-standing EASA Cabin Crew theory classes, (based on its ESMA, France courses) to students at select locations across West Africa. Students will then be sent on to Dubai to complete the practical part of their training at the Dynamic Advanced Training facilities.

“As the world recovers from the worst event in aviation history, new and fresh collaborations will be key in supporting airlines with a steady stream of aviation talent. We see this strategic partnership with Airways Aviation being of great benefit to operators in Africa and the MENASA region. By drawing on the strengths of both companies, we will now be able to give prospective Cabin Crew access to world class training infrastructure and facilitation techniques. Undoubtedly this will also lead to safer line operations. It is a win-win-win scenario” says Mark Kammer, Managing Director of Dynamic Advanced Training.

The new partnership comes at a time when the demand and projected growth in the global aviation industry for flight crew as well as airline pilots and other aviation industry professionals is set to reach new and unprecedented levels opening up new opportunities and greater access to turnkey Cabin Crew and other related training programs for Government, Airline sponsored and self-funded students.

“Dynamic Advanced Training provides nothing short of excellence with their end to end training solutions and this new collaborative partnership provides all stakeholders the opportunity to access a number of new and burgeoning markets in a much more long term & streamlined manner then we would be able to accomplish singularly. ‘If you want to go fast, go alone but if you want to go far, go together’ and so we are continually on the lookout for such quality partnerships & associations that may enhance our education & training offerings to the students and industry alike in these exciting and progressive times” says Romy Hawatt, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Airways Aviation ESMA Group.

