Muscat: Environmental initiative O! Millionaire’s draw is set to go live on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The show will be aired LIVE on O! Millionaire’s social media pages (Instagram, Facebook and Twitter) and website. To take part in the draw, participants have to visit the website https://omillionaire.com/ and purchase a green certificate worth OMR 2.5. This certificate will entitle them to an entry for a draw which can win them prizes up to OMR 5mn.

Millionaire Investment LLC recently launched O! Millionaire with an objective to transform lives, plant trees and make Oman a happier place. O! Millionaire green certificate will create opportunities for winning and will contribute towards the country’s efforts to reduce carbon footprint, Vision 2040 in alignment with the United Nation’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. A tree-planting programme which is part of the initiative will support Oman’s efforts towards climate action and food security. To promote Oman as a natural sanctuary, the initiative will also create an Oasis Park - Middle East’s largest green park.

A spokesperson for Millionaire Investment LLC said, “We are delighted to finally launch the much-awaited O! Millionaire draw. We will be raising funds through the green certificates available for purchase. Those purchasing green certificates can participate in the draw which goes live on May 19 and will be held every Thursday thereafter. The purpose of O! Millionaire is to raise funds for the preservation of Oman’s natural environment through an efficient, socially responsible, and ethical tree-planting programme.”

O! Millionaire has weekly prizes to motivate the green certificates buyers and owners. There will be a draw held every Thursday at 8 pm where one person can win every week the prize of OMR 10,000. The winner is picked by an RNG system that will randomly select one green certificate number. In addition, in O! Millionaire’s big draw the draw machine will select seven numbers from 1 to 44. This will have five winning categories: If the participant matches 7 out of the 7 numbers they will win the grand prize of OMR 5,000,000, if they match 6 out of the 7 numbers they will win OMR 50,000, 5 out of the 7 numbers wins them OMR 500, 4 out of the 7 numbers, you will win OMR 50 and if they match 3 out of the 7 numbers they will win OMR 1. For the first two categories, the prize will be split between the winners.

O! Millionaire, aspires to generate thousands of jobs for nationals, contribute to the country’s GPA (VAT and profits taxation), raise the Happiness Index of Oman, promote tree-planting programme, reduce CO2 emissions, support ESG Initiatives, work with local distributors and sales affiliates, and support tourism promoting Oman as a country taking action against global warming.

