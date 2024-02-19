Abu Dhabi: - Visionize Technology, a trailblazing technology solutions provider in the hospitality sector, proudly announces its strategic expansion into Congo, Tanzania, and Turkey, the latest addition of Copthorne Lakeview Hotel in Dubai, and its venture into algorithmic trading utilizing its own capital funds for high frequency algorithmic trading mechanisms including commodities, stocks, and indices.

Strategic Expansion into hotels in Congo, Tanzania, and Turkey:

Visionize Technology is embarking on an exciting journey with its strategic expansion into signed hotels in Congo, Tanzania, and Turkey. Building on its success in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and neighboring regions, the company is now extending its innovative solutions to these vibrant markets. With a commitment to transforming the hospitality industry, Visionize is set to enhance operational efficiency and elevate guest experiences in these new territories.

Mazen Chedid, Founder and CEO of Visionize Technology, commented on the strategic expansion into hotels in Congo, Tanzania, and Turkey, saying, "As we set our sights on new horizons, our mission remains unwavering: to bring the transformative power of technology to diverse corners of the globe. In the heart of Congo, the beauty of Tanzania, and the vibrancy of Turkey, we see not just hotels but opportunities to redefine the hospitality experience.

The Latest Addition, the Copthorne Lakeview Hotel:

In a momentous move, Visionize Technology proudly announces its signing with Copthorne Lakeview Hotel in Dubai, owned by Millennium Hotels. This collaboration signifies a high-profile addition to Visionize's portfolio, showcasing the company's growing influence and recognition within the industry. The partnership underscores Visionize's dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions to renowned hotel chains, enhancing operational efficiency, and guest experiences.

Venturing into Algorithmic Trading:

In a pioneering move, Visionize Technology has recently been expanding its horizons into the realm of algorithmic trading, marking a significant diversification beyond its presence in the hospitality sector. Leveraging its technological prowess, Visionize is now actively involved in developing algorithmic trading strategies to navigate the dynamic landscape of financial markets.

What sets Visionize apart in the algorithmic trading sphere is its commitment to utilizing its own capital for trading activities. Instead of relying solely on external investments, Visionize Technology is strategically leveraging its financial resources to actively participate in the markets. This approach not only underscores the company's confidence in its trading strategies but also aligns with its philosophy of being at the forefront of innovation and risk-taking.

The company's algorithmic trading division is designed to harness the power of data analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to make strategic and informed investment decisions. Visionize envisions this venture as a natural evolution, leveraging its expertise in automation and technology to explore opportunities in the financial sector.

Mazen Chedid, Founder and CEO of Visionize Technology, expressed enthusiasm about the company's entry into algorithmic trading, stating, "Our journey into algorithmic trading is a testament to our adaptability and commitment to exploring new frontiers. By using our own capital, we demonstrate our confidence in the strategies we've developed and our dedication to pushing the boundaries of technological innovation."

Looking Towards the Future:

With a track record of success and an unwavering commitment to innovation, Visionize Technology is poised for even greater achievements in the coming years. The company remains dedicated to pushing boundaries, transforming industries, and providing unparalleled solutions to its clients.

-Ends-

About Visionize Technology

Built with the latest tech stacks and artificial intelligence, Visionize Technology tailors its services to the hospitality sector, by implementing systems that automate hotel operation tasks to allow cost saving and ease of operations within the human taskforce. Additionally, Visionize combines this with one of the most seamless guest user interfaces. With a fast-growing portfolio of properties around the GCC and neighboring regions, Visionize aims to accelerate the growth of its services to cover international properties within the next 20 months.

Media Inquiries + Partnerships