In line with its commitment to positively impact the community, Brands for Less (BFL) Group, one of the largest retail leaders in the UAE, has announced the launch of its campaign ‘Kindness Starts Within,’ for the holy month of Ramadan. The initiative is aimed at supporting the Emirates Red Crescent society in its humanitarian mission, which is in line with the group’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and promoting positive changes in society.

The 'Kindness Starts Within' campaign, which aims to provide financial assistance and support to children, families, and people of determination in a span of 30 days, is in line with the group's noble vision to drive humanitarian initiatives in the society. During the holy month of Ramadan, customers who purchase products at BFL Group’s Brands For Less, Toys For Less, Homes For Less, Luxury For Less, or Muy Mucho outlets, can benefit from an attractive discount, while also enabling donations to be made with the same proceeds, in accordance with the campaign’s notion ‘You Earn, We Donate.’

In addition, customers who have made purchases will automatically be part of a digital draw and three lucky winners will stand a chance to win a shared reward of 1,000,000 ‘Smile More’ points. The campaign will run until April 28, 2022, and winners will be selected on Eid. Donations of all campaign proceeds will be handed to the Emirates Red Crescent society, a prominent charitable organization, in order to promote positive individual and societal changes.

Toufic Kreidieh, Co-Founder and CEO of the Brands for Less Group, said: “The campaign is in line with the group’s commitment to support charitable work and humanitarian efforts, which is in accordance with the spirit of giving, associated with the holy month of Ramadan. As a company dedicated to humanitarian work and charity, the Red Crescent is an organization we highly respect and admire, and we are honored to be supporting them in this noble mission. BFL Group is committed to making a positive impact in communities, and we look forward to encouraging and enabling our customers to do the same.”

