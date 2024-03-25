MUSCAT: During the Holy Month of Ramadan, markets across the governorates of the Sultanate of Oman are experiencing a significant increase in visitors. Families are venturing out together to shop for their daily needs after breaking their fast, creating a vibrant atmosphere across the nation.

With shops remaining open well past midnight, customers are enjoying the freedom to purchase their essentials without worrying about early closing times. The evening sees a surge in activity, particularly after 8pm, as crowds swell in anticipation of Eid Al Fitr.

This period also marks the fruition of efforts by government authorities to establish local markets, aimed at supporting families and promoting household products.

Eng. Hassan bin Ali Al-Barmani, Director of the Municipality Department in the Wilayat of Shinas, emphasised the significance of creating marketing opportunities for local businesses in collaboration with producers during Ramadan.

He said: “The Ramadan market initiative provides a platform for home business owners to showcase their products and expand their marketing and sales prospects.

“By organising sales activities during Ramadan, awareness of local ventures is heightened, fostering community support and preserving local heritage and culture.”

Visitors and residents alike are drawn to the Ramadan market, where they can discover unique products that reflect the diverse heritage and cultural richness of Oman’s various wilayats.

It’s noteworthy that the Ramadan market exemplifies a commitment to providing sellers with a conducive space to exhibit their offerings during this special time, attracting buyers from both within and beyond the country’s borders.

“I look forward to Ramadan every year, not just for its spiritual significance but also for the lively atmosphere in the markets,” said Fatima Al Balushi, a resident of Muscat.

There’s a sense of camaraderie as we shop alongside our neighbours, bonding over shared traditions and culinary delights.”

As night descends, the markets come alive with a kaleidoscope of colours and sounds.

“The sight of lanterns adorning the stalls and the aroma of freshly baked breads and sweets evoke a sense of nostalgia,” remarks Ali Al Mashaikhi, a regular visitor to the Nizwa market.

Navigating through the bustling alleys at the Muttrah Souq, customers are greeted by the sights and sounds of Omani craftsmanship. Ahmed Al Kulaibi, a resident of Muttrah said: “I love exploring the stalls, admiring the intricate designs of the silver jewellery and the vibrant hues of the textiles as he carefully selects gifts for his loved ones. Each item tells a story of Oman’s rich cultural heritage here in the souq”

Noora Al Kiyumi, a resident of Ibri said that Ramadan shopping is “a time when the community comes together to celebrate the spirit of giving and gratitude.”

For many, the Ramadan market is more than just a place to shop - it’s a cherished tradition passed down through generations.

Said Al Sharji, a government employee, said: “I remember accompanying my grandparents to the market as a child. Now, as a father, I take my own children, passing on the same traditions and values.”

