Muscat – In a new step that enhances the presence of Al-Haramain Perfumes in the market, a new branch of the company was opened in the Al-Qurm area, under the patronage of Sheikh Talib bin Ali Al-Mandhari. The opening ceremony was attended by many prominent figures, in addition to lovers of luxury perfumes and cosmetics.

Al-Haramain Perfumes is considered one of the leading brands in the perfume industry. It enjoys a strong reputation thanks to its variety of luxury perfumes that meet the tastes of different customers.

The opening ceremony included many enjoyable activities, where visitors tried a group of new perfumes launched specifically for this branch.

In a statement, the General Manager of Al-Haramain Perfumes said: “We are excited to open this new branch, and we strive to provide a unique experience for our customers. We aim to expand our network of branches in various regions to meet the needs of consumers.”

Al-Haramain Perfumes invites all interested parties to visit the new branch and enjoy the available and exclusive offers. For more information about products and offers, you can visit the official website of Al-Haramain Perfumes or follow their pages on social media.

