Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources has imported more than 428,000 heads of live animals to meet consumer needs for red meat this season.

The livestock included 29,092 heads of cattle and 399,357 heads of sheep and goats.

The livestock imports are made in coordination with specialized companies, as well as the Veterinary Quarantine Centre, which is taking measures to ensure that the imported animals are clear of contagious diseases.

It is worth noting that the veterinary staff at the Veterinary Quarantine Department is working diligently to verify and implement the necessary health measures on all imported live animals, as this is the first line of defence to prevent the spread of contagious, epidemic, or common animal diseases into the Sultanate of Oman.

