Muscat: Consumer Empowerment Index regarding rights and responsibilities for the year 2024 reached approximately 78%, marking a significant increase compared to the year 2022, Oman’s Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) said on Tuesday.

“This reflects a positive development in the relationship between consumers and markets in the Sultanate of Oman and is a result of the intensive efforts made by the Consumer Protection Authority to enhance transparency and ensure consumer rights.”

Furthermore, the development of this index contributes to achieving the priorities of Oman Vision 2040, particularly in the governance and institutional performance axis. It does so by utilising the index results to attain effective institutional performance and provide high-quality government services.

The study was based on the opinion poll about ‘Consumer Empowerment Index on Rights and Duties in the Sultanate of Oman’ and was conducted by the Market Studies and Research Department of the Authority in 2024.

“The study aimed to enhance consumers’ ability to transition from being aware consumers to empowered consumers who are fully aware of their rights and duties. This was achieved by identifying the level of consumer awareness of their rights and duties in Oman, revealing consumer practices, and measuring their level of engagement and participation in their experiences with society,” the authority said. The survey contributed to providing a deeper understanding of consumer behaviours and empowerment, which helps in developing policies and programmes that better meet their needs.

The consumer empowerment index used in the study was based on three key indicators.

The first indicator focused on awareness of consumer rights legislation, measuring the level of knowledge related to contractual conditions and commercial practices, as well as ensuring consumers’ entitlements, including rights of return and exchange.

The government departments will be assessed based on operational speed, leadership quality, and job satisfaction, enhancing the efficiency of government work and raising overall performance standards.

During the conference, the minister addressed the efforts of the National Employment Programme, which aims to integrate educational outcomes with labour market needs.

This will be achieved by analysing and diagnosing the employment system and providing innovative solutions to enhance its efficiency and bridge the existing gaps.

The programme has contributed to the localisation of 2,800 leadership and mid-level positions in industrial estates, in collaboration with the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn).

Additionally, the programme has launched several advanced digital tools to improve labour market efficiency, including the “Tawteen” platform for managing employment in economic sectors, the “Marsad” platform for analysing labour market data, and the “Khuta” platform for assisting Omani youth in making sustainable career decisions.

The minister emphasised that employment governance committees, established in 17 key economic sectors, are working to achieve localisation goals and enhance employment opportunities for Omanis.

Work is also underway to establish specialised companies to enable job seekers to enter new sectors, such as information technology and periodic maintenance, which manages maintenance contracts in industrial zones.

Regarding entrepreneurship support, the ministry has launched an integrated package to support freelance work, including financing, training, social protection, and consulting, as well as supporting Omani freelance platforms.

The ministry has announced funding for the pilot phase of the “Smart Management” project, in collaboration with the private sector, to enhance digital governance in human resources management.

Three pilot applications will be designed to test artificial intelligence solutions, build a visual identity, and establish a digital knowledge base.

The “Waiting List” initiative will also be launched to facilitate employment opportunities through smart systems. The minister confirmed that the labour department continues to adopt global best practices in digital transformation, explaining that these efforts will contribute to raising the efficiency of government work, improving the employee experience, and ensuring the integration of operational policies between the public and private sectors.

