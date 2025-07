Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that Russia intended to fully compensate for oil produced earlier in excess of OPEC+ quota in August-September, Interfax news agency quoted him as saying.

He also said that the government was still discussing a possible complete gasoline export ban and that the decision depended on market prices in the next few days.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva Editing by Tomasz Janowski)