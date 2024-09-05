Muscat – In its continued efforts to enhance health control within the restaurant and cafe sector, the Directorate General of Health Affairs at the Muscat Municipality, in collaboration with the municipalities of Seeb, Bousher, and Muttrah, has conducted a comprehensive health inspection campaign. The five-day operation targeted 247 establishments across these areas.

The inspections uncovered 45 violations, leading to the closure of four shops due to serious breaches of health regulations. Furthermore, authorities destroyed 70 kg of unfit food, preventing it from reaching consumers, and identified 101 other issues requiring immediate attention.

This campaign is part of ongoing initiatives by Muscat Municipality to ensure high standards of food safety and hygiene in public dining establishments, aiming to protect public health and wellbeing.