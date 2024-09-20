Muscat – Lulu Hypermarket, Oman’s leading retailer has further expanded its presence in Oman with the grand opening of its newest store in Samad Al Shan, Al Mudhaibi on 18th September 2024. The inauguration of the outlet was held under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Saud Bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Hinai, Wali of Al Mudhaibi, in the presence of senior government officials in the Sultanate, Lulu group Chairman Yusuff Ali M.A. and other dignitaries.

Spanning over 40,000 square feet, the Al Mudhaibi store is the 31st store of Lulu in Oman. It offers a wide range of products across multiple categories, including groceries, fresh produce, electronics, and more. The spacious layout and modern design provide a comfortable shopping experience for customers. The new store features an improved décor with multiple check-out counters and liberal parking space to add to a relaxed shopping experience.

Speaking at the launch, Yusuff Ali emphasized the company’s commitment to serving the Omani community and contributing to the local economy. “We are extremely grateful for the continued support of the Government of Oman and the people of this beautiful country,” he stated. “We are committed to fostering a strong partnership with the Omani community and contributing to the nation’s economic growth. Our expansion into Al Mudhaibi is a testament to this commitment. By prioritizing In Country Value in our operations, we aim to support local businesses, create employment opportunities, and develop a sustainable supply chain. We believe that this approach will not only benefit our customers but also contribute to the overall development of Oman,” he added.

The expansion of Lulu Hypermarket into Al Mudhaibi reflects the company’s strategic approach to reaching new markets and meeting the evolving needs of its customers. The new store is expected to become a popular destination for residents in the area, offering a wide variety of products, competitive prices, and excellent customer service.

Lulu Hypermarket’s commitment to providing exceptional value and service is evident in its ongoing expansion. The Al Mudhaibi store reflects the company’s dedication to enhancing the shopping experience and contributing to the economic development of the region.

Present also on the occasion were Ananth A.V, Director Oman, Shabeer K.A, Regional Director, Oman of the Lulu Group and other officials.

