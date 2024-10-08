Muscat – In a bid to uphold consumer safety, the Ministry, represented by the General Directorate of Specifications and Standards, has responded to a notification from the ‘Gulf Urgent’ system concerning the recall of the ASKSTORM 40W charger, manufactured by IKEA. The recall comes after it was found that the product fails to meet essential safety standards.

Consumers who are in possession of this charger are advised to cease using it immediately. The Ministry encourages the public to report the presence of this product by contacting the Consumer Protection Authority via their official handle, @cpa_oman, for further instructions.

